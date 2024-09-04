Travis Kelce's Plan For Breaking Up With Taylor Swift Leaks -- But Wait! His PR Firm Can Explain...

Is Travis Kelce gearing up to end his epic love story with Taylor Swift?!? That’s been the hot rumor this week… but don’t panic yet, Swifties! Here’s the deal…

A document began circulating on the internet after someone posted a picture on Snapchat. The caption read:

“This is on emilys desk rn lol” “This is crazy”

The doc was supposedly a “comprehensive media plan” from publicists at Full Scope Public Relations for the football player’s impending breakup with the pop star! WHAT!

Yeah, it was multiple pages explaining how he’d “manage and mitigate the fallout” and keep his “positive public image” intact while DUMPING Tay! WTF?!

According to the game plan, the official statement would go out on September 28 — three days after they go their separate ways — to “allow the initial media frenzy to settle and ensure clarity.” Yeah… That “frenzy” from everyone would happen for a lot longer than a weekend! Taylor and Travis are one of the biggest couples in Hollywood right now! IF the pair broke up, you bet people will talk about it for weeks, at least! Especially if the singer dropped another breakup album afterward…

So what would this supposed statement say? Per the viral documents, it would “emphasize” that their split was a “mutual decision” and further note it was a “natural part of life and an opportunity for personal evolution.” Hmm. Under the “content” section, there were instructions for those involved to share a “gracious” and “respectful” statement to select outlets that stressed “mutual respect.” An “example” was even provided, reading:

“Travis and Taylor have decided to part ways after careful consideration. They both value and respect each other’s personal lives and appreciate your respect for privacy during this time.”

You know, the standard split statement…

Furthermore, the outline noted to focus on Travis’ “commitment to his career and his ongoing achievements in the sports industry” — such as “recent milestones” and “upcoming games”. Well, that’s some priorities…

However, the tight end’s “respect” for Taylor should be brought up as well. And, of course, all major actual details about their breakup are to be kept top secret. The strategy said to “avoid discussing personal details about the relationship or breakup.” Take a look at the two documents (below):

The docs claiming to be from Fullscope, ???? PR agents (Pia and Jack). Jack has admitted to setting up PRomances before. Is it real? Maybe, because they aren’t dating. pic.twitter.com/wTpJvxDyKD — LightningRodScotty (@GrateScotty) September 3, 2024

Wow, this is a real peek behind the curtain at how controlled this stuff really is… But is it REAL???

Soon after the documents dropped online, many fans freaked out about the potential end of Tayvis. Sure, plenty of Swifties were skeptical. For others, this added fuel to the fire that the Fortnight artist and Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s relationship was only for publicity! As if Taylor Swift — one of the biggest artists in the world — would need help in that department. While Travis’ fame level rose the minute he got with the Grammy winner, it wasn’t like he was some random guy off the street. He was a hugely successful athlete already! So he didn’t necessarily need the publicity, either. Just saying.

Of course, the documents aren’t actual evidence of anything. No, everyone can breathe a big sigh of relief! Those viral documents aren’t real!

OK, so Full Scope IS Trav’s PR firm! But they had nothing to do with this! A rep for the firm confirmed to Page Six on Wednesday this supposed breakup plan is FAKE! A spokesperson for the firm said:

“These documents are entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorized by this agency.”

Full Scope has bad blood with the person who created these fake docs now, too! The outlet reported that the company already got a lawyer and is figuring out its legal options against the individual! The spokesperson continued:

“We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents.”

Whoa!

We bet the creator of this extremely intricate hoax is nervous now! Especially because, as it turns out in a wild twist, they’re still in school…

Yes, a source close to the situation explained to Page Six that the “fabricated” plan isn’t a hoax at all. It’s a school project created by a die-hard fan. As for the proof this was student-made, they pointed out that the document used words like “objective” — which are common in college homework assignments. The insider also mentioned Full Scope’s logo is accessible online, including on the firm’s website, making it easy for someone to create a fake document as if it’s from them. To wrap it all up, the outlet said Full Scope has never hired someone named Emily. LOLz!

As for why it went viral? Well, putting it online like that does seem to be more of a hoax than homework… No clue yet how that happened.

Phew! Were you nervous for second there, Perezcious readers? Or were you questioning if the documents were real from the beginning? Sound OFF in the comments!

