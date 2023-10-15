Travis Kelce Got Protective Over Taylor Swift At SNL Afterparty! Details!

Taylor Swift has a bodyguard built into her BF!

On Saturday night, the pop superstar and her beau Travis Kelce turned heads as they stepped out hand-in-hand for the first time publicly since dating rumors started to swirl last month. For a refresher, see the pics (below):

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce look ‘in love’ at ‘SNL’ afterparty, ‘they are in their own world’ https://t.co/5iM4JQwVRq pic.twitter.com/0Xocz526Ok — Page Six (@PageSix) October 15, 2023

After dinner at Nobu in NYC, the two made surprise appearances on Saturday Night Live’s season 49 premiere, before “kissing throughout the night” at an afterparty at Catch Steak in the meatpacking district. However, there’s one new detail from the night that proves just how head over heels the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is for Taylor.

On Sunday, a source told Entertainment Tonight that while at the function, which lasted until the wee hours of Sunday morning, the two “looked very comfortable and happy together. They were kissing openly and weren’t shy with their PDA.”

Nothing too over the top, though, as an eyewitness said it was more along the lines of forehead kisses and hand holding rather than full blown “making out.” However, at one point, the 34-year-old apparently hinted at the Anti-Hero singer’s security that he had it covered. The source spilled:

“At one point, he actually told her security guard that he could step aside, like he’d take it from here.”

OMG!

Well, he is 6’5” so we’re sure he could handle the job, but still… always better to err on the side of caution and leave it to the professionals. We wonder how Taylor felt??

