Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Get ‘Handsy’ At SNL Afterparty! LOOK!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce couldn’t keep their hands to themselves while celebrating their Saturday Night Live wins!

If you didn’t catch it, the pair made brief appearances on the season 49 debut of Saturday night — but that wasn’t even the real highlight of the night for them! In photos obtained by Page Six, the romantic pair were spotted holding hands for the FIRST TIME publicly! OMG!

Related: Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner Apparently Had Sex At Her Sister’s House!!

Hours before their appearances on the sketch comedy show, Taylor and Travis stopped in for a bite to eat at Nobu’s New York location. The Karma singer appeared in a gray trench coat over an all-black ‘fit, while her man sported an embroidered jacket and stylish brown leather pants as they walked hand-in-hand. See (below):

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spotted ‘kissing throughout the night’ at late-night ‘SNL’ afterparty https://t.co/h9Gk4clNBc pic.twitter.com/5FnW7dEjMV — Page Six (@PageSix) October 15, 2023

So cute!! And there’s MORE!

Following SNL’s premiere, the cast and crew, including the whirlwind lovers, met up at Catch Steak in the meatpacking district for some afterparty fun — where they apparently got a little “handsy”!

A source told the outlet on Sunday:

“Travis and Taylor seemed to really be enjoying the night, and each other, even kissing throughout the night.”

Woof!

The two didn’t arrive until about 2:20 a.m., so it sounds like those after dark hours took over, as the insider shared that Travis kept his arm around the pop star’s waist throughout the whole event! The source dished:

“Everyone was in a great mood and having a great time. [Taylor] was seen chatting it up with the night’s musical guest, Ice Spice, and her friends.”

Taylor and Travis eventually left at around 4:00 a.m., but they weren’t the only hot new couple in attendance… apparently host Pete Davidson’s rumored fling Madelyn Cline was there as well:

“Madelyn Cline and Pete Davidson also seemed to be enjoying each other and having fun with the group.”

What a fun night! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]