Taylor Swift Is ‘Playing Cupid’ For Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper In THIS Way!

Taylor Swift is playing matchmaker for Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper!

As Perezcious readers know, the supermodel and the Academy Award-nominated actor have been getting close over the past couple weeks. From romantic getaways, to a whole lot of “excitement” over their situationship, they’ve certainly been attracting attention as one of Hollywood’s possible new it couples. But still, everyone needs a bit of privacy, and it sounds like Taylor is giving them just that — to help make their Love Story come true!

On Saturday, an insider told the Mirror that the pop superstar offered up her 11,000sq ft Rhode Island mansion to the budding couple so they could explore their romance in a more private locale. The source dished:

“Taylor is a total romantic and loves playing cupid for her friends. Even though Gigi and Bradley have their own properties in New York, they wanted somewhere more private to spend time getting to know each other and Taylor was only too happy to help. She said the door to her home is always open for them to use.”

Awww! What an amazing friend!

Gigi is no stranger to the sprawling eight bedroom estate, which sits on 700 ft of shoreline overlooking Little Narragansett Bay, as the Eras headliner has hosted several squad soirees, including Fourth of July beachfront bashes.

Taylor also recently lent Sophie Turner her NYC apartment for the duration of her divorce from Joe Jonas. Baller status! Hopefully she leaves one of her homes open for herself and Travis Kelce to explore their own romance — we know they were just in the Big Apple for an eventful Saturday night!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

