Travis Kelce Reflects On 'Organic' Way He 'Fell In Love' With Taylor Swift -- And Why Their Romance Works So Well!

Aww!

In Travis Kelce‘s GQ cover story out on Tuesday, he opened up about how he fell in love with Taylor Swift. Recalling the early days of their romance and the glitz and glam of their lives, Travis insisted they’re just “normal” people:

“Whenever I’m with her, it feels like we’re just regular people. When there is not a camera on us, we’re just two people that are in love.”

No matter how many paparazzi show up when they step out for date nights or what people think, he said it all happened “organically”:

“It can be perceived as something else because of how much it is talked about and how much we are tracked whenever we do go out, but I would say that it’s as normal of… It happened very organically even though from a media standpoint it was being tracked. It still happened very organically.”

We all know the romance bloomed after the football star shared his attempts to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it after attending the Eras Tour. They never got to connect at the show — but he shot his shot publicly, anyway, and it worked! Looking back on how his crush turned into a fully-fledged relationship, he expressed:

“Nothing I’ve ever done has been a controlled, organized process. When I say it was so organic, we fell in love just based off the people we were sitting in a room together with.”

The sparks flew instantly, and the relationship has only gotten better day by day, he gushed:

“We are two fun-loving people who have the morals to appreciate everyone for who they are. We share all those values. It kind of just took the f**k off. Nowadays, I just want to be respected and loved by the people that I’m surrounded by in my work. I want to leave it better than where it was when I started. And I see her having those same values.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the 35-year-old praised Tay for having similar qualities to his momma Donna! So cute!

Doubling down on how passionate and hard working the Grammy winner is, her beau shared it’s one of the things that helps make their dynamic work so well! He explained:

“I hadn’t experienced somebody in the same shoes as me, having a partner who understands the scrutiny, understands the ups and downs of being in front of millions. That was very relatable, seeing how exhausted she would get after shows. She may not think of herself as an athlete. She will never tell anyone that she is an athlete. But I’ve seen what she goes through. I’ve seen the amount of work that she puts on her body, and it’s mind-blowing.”

He continued:

“To go out on a stage, on a computer, essentially, for three hours. The [Eras Tour] floor is literally — I’ve seen underneath that thing. It is a football-field-sized computer. You take that into Singapore, where it is scorching hot, and all of a sudden you’re feeling the fumes from the computer and you’re feeling the fumes from the sun and you’re doing a show for three hours with a lot of energy, bringing it every single song. That is arguably more exhausting than how much I put in on a Sunday, and she’s doing it three, four, five days in a row.”

He said he’s also learned a lot about how to be a great entertainer from her stage presence:

“People gravitate towards how she performs and how she makes it feel like the entire stadium is in this little room with her. She is so good at mesmerizing everybody and making everybody feel like it’s an intimate situation. I think that alone—there is so much calm and coolness. She’s beautiful. She’s up there making everyone feel at ease.

You can just tell how proud of her he is!!! And to prove it, the New Heights podcaster showed why he’s #BoyfriendGoals by saying:

“I get to be the plus one. I get to go and be that fan. Because I am a fan. I’m a fan of music. I’m a fan of art. And it’s so cool that I get to experience her being that plus one for me on the football field…. I feel that same enjoyment every time she comes to my shows.”

And she’s dived all into his world, Trav dished:

“I sort of made her a football fan. She is the most engulfed fan now. She knows what the injury reports look like. She understands what special situations are, third and short — all these things because she just naturally loves to hear about my job.”

Love it!!!

They really do seem like a perfect match! We cannot wait to see their flirty and supportive dynamic play out more during Wednesday’s New Heights ep! See more from his cover story (below)!

