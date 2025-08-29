What Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn Thinks About Her Engagement To Travis Kelce!

We can’t lie… all of us have been wondering what Joe Alwyn thinks about Taylor Swift‘s engagement! We mean, after their nine year relationship suddenly came to an end, and that devastating song Tay released You’re Losing Me — we’re just curious.

As you know, Travis Kelce proposed to his now-fiancée directly after filming their New Heights episode, per what his dad Ed Kelce spilled. Then came the internet-breaking announcement post of our “English teacher” and “gym teacher” getting engaged.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

So cute!

Related: Travis Has Biggest Smile EVER During Outing With Taylor After Engagement!

But does The Favourite actor think it’s as heartwarming as the rest of us? While speaking to DailyMail.com, a source claimed he has “reached out, nor will he” to congratulate his ex, but he “genuinely hopes she is in a good place and doing well”:

“He feels that it is not needed, and he feels she wouldn’t want to hear from him anyway.”

Ouch. But understandable. Who wants a call from their ex after getting engaged? It reeks of Bad Blood.

The insider continued:

“He doesn’t think about her anymore on any consistent basis.”

And now, with Travis’ lavish proposal, it was completely “the final nail in the coffin to any thoughts” Joe will “ever have about” his ex. Oof. So, he was thinking about her — at least somewhat — but now that she’s engaged he’s going to seriously move on? Because he has to, is what it sounds like.

We mean, he hasn’t exactly been dating since his breakup with Tay… And now here she is, about to get married! That’s got to sting, at least a little.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via Taylor Swift/Instagram/Phil Lewis/MEGA/WENN.com]