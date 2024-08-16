Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Are Keeping The Romance Alive While Apart In The CUTEST WAY!

They’re just So High School!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may be in the “easy era” of their relationship, but that doesn’t mean they’re letting that spark die! Between the NFL star training hard with the Kansas City Chiefs for the upcoming season, and the pop star going across the world on her Eras Tour runs, it’s not surprising that they barely have time for each other. And when you don’t have much time in a relationship, you gotta work hard to make it work. But thankfully, that’s exactly what these two are doing!!

According to a source for Life & Style, Trav has been putting forth a big effort to make time for his lady in recent months — just like he pretty much always has! The insider dished on Wednesday:

“They’re on different time zones, but Travis is fitting his schedule around hers by going to bed super early after training camp and filming [his New Heights podcast] … He does go out partying occasionally, but for the most part, he’s being way more chill and looking forward to these date nights with Taylor as the highlights of his week.”

Aww!

But how do these “date nights” work? Well, via Zoom! The couple are said to have become big fans of the video meeting app:

“She’s up super late at night, and he’s so dead tired when he gets home, that it actually works out. They set up the Zoom and snuggle into bed to talk and catch up on everything that happened in their day. They’ll eat dinner together on the video call and treat it like a date.”

Too precious! And the cuteness only gets cuter, because the insider claimed they’ve even fallen asleep on video call together so that they can “wake up together”:

“They’ll even watch movies together and then fall asleep with it going all night, so they can wake up together. It’s pretty over-the-top and not something he’d ever have agreed to in the past, but they’re so in love that having to be apart is painful. They’re counting down the days until they see each other again, which will be in just a few more weeks.”

So sickeningly sweet. And truly giving off high school vibes! We LOVE it!!

What do U think about Trav and Tay’s makeshift date nights, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

