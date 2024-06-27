Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Still 'Wildly In Love' But Their Relationship Is In Its 'Easy Era' Now -- DETAILS!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are still killing it in the long-distance relationship department!

A source told Us Weekly on Wednesday that they have gotten into a flow of things as a couple, even with the pop star traveling around the world for The Eras Tour and the football player’s other work commitments before the upcoming NFL season. While long distance can be hard, it’s apparently been “easy” for Taylor and Travis! They’ve even found plenty of ways to remain connected wherever they’re apart! The insider said:

“They’re in an easy era. They have daily FaceTimes when they’re apart and send cute texts to each other.”

Awww!!!

Oh, and they also give each other “little gestures and gifts to keep the romance alive.” So sweet! The insider continued:

“A year [into their relationship] there is such an ease between them. It seems like they’ve been together longer because they are so in tune.”

Wow! As we noted, long distance is not always smooth sailing 100 percent of the time. Things happen! But it seems Taylor and Travis are making it work right now! It helps that they’re “wildly in love,” as the insider noted. And they seem willing to put in the effort to make time for each other whenever they can while she’s out on the road! Even if they are apart for a while, they are not sweating over it! Taylor and Travis are apparently that “confident” in their romance! A second source added:

“Taylor and Travis are very confident in their relationship. So they don’t have to bend over backwards and travel to see each other for less than a day. Taylor and Travis both have a lot of demands in their careers, which allows them the time and space to miss each other.”

Of course, when Travis and Taylor are together, things are electric! A third source even said that “nobody has ever made Taylor feel this way” before! Not even her six-year-long boyfriend Joe Alwyn or her longtime situationship Matty Healy?! Damn! They added:

“Taylor and Travis bring out the best in each other and lift each other up. She absolutely sees this going the distance.”

We love to hear it!!! Like many fans, we’re rooting for Tayvis to be endgame! Hopefully, their “easy era” continues so that could happen! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Late Night With Seth Meyers/Good Morning American/YouTube]