Travis Kelce Tears Up While Watching Taylor Swift Sing A Love Song Mashup For Him! LOOK!

Travis Kelce just couldn’t hold back the tears while watching Taylor Swift’s latest tribute to him at The Eras Tour!

For the surprise song section of her final three-hour show in Amsterdam on Saturday, the pop star surprised fans with a mashup of Mary’s Song (Oh My My My) from her debut album, So High School from The Tortured Poets Department, and Everything Has Changed from Red. Yeah, it was a whole love song mashup for Travis! And the Kansas City Chiefs tight end seemingly got super emotional during the performance!

In a video posted on social media, Travis stood in the stands filming Taylor singing on his phone while swaying to the music. But the second the musician switched to the lyrics from Everything Has Changed? The floodgates opened! She sang:

“Cause all I know is we said, ‘Hello’ / And your eyes look like comin’ home / All I know is a simple name / And everything has changed.”

During this part, the clip showed Travis wiping tears from his eyes! Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, even walked over to check on him a few seconds later as he continued to cry! Aww! By the end of the mashup, as Taylor sang the closing lines to Mary’s Song, the football player raised his arms over his head to clap for her. Take a look (below):

Don’t watch this if you don’t want to cry pic.twitter.com/6y3MGpsH8u — ???????? (@TayvisHaze) July 7, 2024

We need some tissues because this is just too sweet! And, of course, the Swifties are also sobbing over the adorable moment! See the X (Twitter) reactions to the viral video (below):

“I’m sorry but this is her person. He’s literally crying cause she’s dedicating these songs to him. He adores her! also Brittany checking up on him” “im actually never going to be ok after this. big tough nfl man Travis Kelce crying bc his wife is singing to him” “travis kelce crying while taylor swift plays everything has changed as surprise song im never getting over this” “i actually cannot believe we went from being shocked that joe wasn’t there on opening night to a 3 time super bowl winner travis kelce crying over surprise songs dedicated to him surrounded by his friends and teammates ??? I’m so happy for her” “Travis crying during The Travis Kelce Mega Mashup is ending me I’m not even a sappy person usually but ugh I love genuine love”

Taylor got Travis — and all of us — in our feels this weekend! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments below!

