Video Resurfaces Of Travis Kelce Begging Ex Kayla Nicole To 'Get Off Your Phone' After Taylor Swift Song Diss! OMG!

Swifties are finding the receipts!

In Taylor Swift‘s new song Opalite, fans are convinced she threw shade at Travis Kelce‘s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole! You know that the pair dated from 2017 to 2022. And according to the pop star, the television personality was all about her “phone” while she was with the athlete! Taylor sings:

“You couldn’t understand it, why you felt alone / You were in it for real, she was in her phone / And you were just a pose.”

Following the release of the track on Friday, fans found evidence of it, too! Per Page Six, a video resurfaced on X (and was soon deleted) of Travis and Kayla arguing while on a date night because she was on her phone when he wanted to leave. She filmed herself holding a glass of wine while Trav said:

“Just drink the wine so we can go.”

However, Kayla clearly didn’t want to leave yet. She laughed and told the camera that she “love[d] it here.” In another clip, she continues to record herself and drink the same glass of wine, explaining she wouldn’t need to go on social media “to seek validation from a bunch of strangers on the internet” if “someone sometimes would pay [her] attention.” Yikes! The Kansas City Chiefs tight end sighed before replying:

“Oh, my God. Get off your phone. Get off your phone. … You’re not even drinking your wine anymore, can we go?”

Kayla just laughed it off, though. Oof. We guess these two things were a big issue in their relationship. Swifties manage to pull out the proof every time! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

