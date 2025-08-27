Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Why Travis Kelce Chose THAT Iconic Ring For Taylor Swift! Did Taylor Swift KNOW Travis Kelce Was About To Propose?? Fans Spot ALL The Clues... Taylor Swift Engagement Ring Details! OMG Travis Did GOOD!!! Cristiano Ronaldo FINALLY Gets Engaged To GF After 8 Years -- With A MASSIVE Ring! Taylor Swift WOWS With New Necklace For Travis Kelce Date Night -- And Fans Think It's An Easter Egg! Katy Perry Told Friends Orlando Bloom Romance Was Over MONTHS AGO!  Hailey Bieber Intentionally Shows Off Her Wedding Ring After Ditching It For A Night Out! Justin Bieber Basically Shares Hailey Is Giving Him The Silent Treatment Amid Ring Debacle! Hailey Bieber Seen Without Her Wedding Ring Amid Justin Breakup Rumors! Dua Lipa FINALLY Confirms Callum Turner Engagement -- And Shares Why She's 'Obsessed' With The Ring! Surprise! Aaron Rodgers Secretly Got Married! Avery Woods Honors Friend Emilie Kiser’s Son Trigg In The Sweetest Way After Tragic Drowning Death

Travis Kelce

Why Travis Kelce Chose THAT Iconic Ring For Taylor Swift!

Why Travis Kelce Chose THAT Iconic Ring For Taylor Swift!

Travis Kelce nailed it with that vintage ring for Taylor Swift! And now we’re finding out exactly why he chose it!

As Perezcious readers know, the couple announced their engagement on Tuesday by sharing a carousel of stunning photos from the proposal on Instagram. The special moment happened in a gorgeous garden full of greenery and the most beautiful flowers. But nothing popped more than that rock!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Related: Jason & Kylie Kelce React To Taylor Swift & Travis’ Engagement!

Breaking down the lead-up to Travis getting down on one knee, a source told Us Weekly on Tuesday:

“Travis is incredibly thoughtful. He had a clear vision of what he wanted. He did it almost entirely on his own. He knows her so well and what she likes — a timeless, classic, vintage touch.”

Incredible! He is SO thoughtful!

As if the selection didn’t already prove it, the insider noted that the 35-year-old athlete is “very observant and in tune with” the singer’s style. And that’s exactly why he went with this more unique look:

“That drove his decision. He considered everything about what she’d like and want, and he paid attention to the jewelry she wears often for inspiration.”

The ring was designed by Kindred Lubeck at Artifex Fine Jewelry. It features an old mine brilliant cut diamond on a gold band with smaller stones and a thin bezel. It really does fit her vibe perfectly, too! See how well it matches one of her favorite Cartier watches, which she also wore for the occasion!

Taylor Swift watch and engagement ring
(c) Taylor Swift/Instagram

Jewelry experts have been trying to figure out how much the ring costs, with Laura Taylor of Lorel Diamonds telling us it could be worth $675,000 to $1 million. The highest estimate goes to George Khalife, who told DailyMail.com the bling could “be valued between 3.5 to 5 million dollars.” Damn! Only the best for TayTay!

BTW, Laura also told us it seemed clear Travis did design the piece himself to give it a “more personal and timeless” touch than many celeb engagement rings:

“The yellow gold band appears to be engraved, possibly with tiny stars, adding a whimsical touch that gives the piece a real storybook quality. Details like this suggest that Travis worked closely with a jeweller who truly understands meaningful and vintage-inspired designs.”

So cool!

Get a closer look at the piece:

Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Ring Closeup
(c) Taylor Swift/Instagram

Honestly, we’d expect nothing less from the Chiefs star! Ever since they got together, he has really seemed to understand his partner so well, and this ring and intimate — though fit for a fairytale — proposal shows it!

Reactions?! What do U think about the ring? Tell us (below)!

[Image via New Heights/YouTube & Taylor Swift/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 27, 2025 09:30am PDT

Share This