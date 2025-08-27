Why Travis Kelce Chose THAT Iconic Ring For Taylor Swift!

Travis Kelce nailed it with that vintage ring for Taylor Swift! And now we’re finding out exactly why he chose it!

As Perezcious readers know, the couple announced their engagement on Tuesday by sharing a carousel of stunning photos from the proposal on Instagram. The special moment happened in a gorgeous garden full of greenery and the most beautiful flowers. But nothing popped more than that rock!

Breaking down the lead-up to Travis getting down on one knee, a source told Us Weekly on Tuesday:

“Travis is incredibly thoughtful. He had a clear vision of what he wanted. He did it almost entirely on his own. He knows her so well and what she likes — a timeless, classic, vintage touch.”

Incredible! He is SO thoughtful!

As if the selection didn’t already prove it, the insider noted that the 35-year-old athlete is “very observant and in tune with” the singer’s style. And that’s exactly why he went with this more unique look:

“That drove his decision. He considered everything about what she’d like and want, and he paid attention to the jewelry she wears often for inspiration.”

The ring was designed by Kindred Lubeck at Artifex Fine Jewelry. It features an old mine brilliant cut diamond on a gold band with smaller stones and a thin bezel. It really does fit her vibe perfectly, too! See how well it matches one of her favorite Cartier watches, which she also wore for the occasion!

Jewelry experts have been trying to figure out how much the ring costs, with Laura Taylor of Lorel Diamonds telling us it could be worth $675,000 to $1 million. The highest estimate goes to George Khalife, who told DailyMail.com the bling could “be valued between 3.5 to 5 million dollars.” Damn! Only the best for TayTay!

BTW, Laura also told us it seemed clear Travis did design the piece himself to give it a “more personal and timeless” touch than many celeb engagement rings:

“The yellow gold band appears to be engraved, possibly with tiny stars, adding a whimsical touch that gives the piece a real storybook quality. Details like this suggest that Travis worked closely with a jeweller who truly understands meaningful and vintage-inspired designs.”

So cool!

Get a closer look at the piece:

Honestly, we’d expect nothing less from the Chiefs star! Ever since they got together, he has really seemed to understand his partner so well, and this ring and intimate — though fit for a fairytale — proposal shows it!

Reactions?! What do U think about the ring? Tell us (below)!

