Man Charged With Murder Of 15-Year-Old Girl -- Who He Was Dating! -- Right Before Her MIDDLE SCHOOL Graduation!

A Massachusetts man is in custody after allegedly killing his girlfriend — his 15-year-old girlfriend.

Earlier this week, the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office revealed in a press release that local police had taken 21-year-old Trevor Bady into custody after “fatally shooting” 15-year-old Ahliana Dickey inside her Lowell, Massachusetts family home last week.

There’s already just so much wrong with this awful story… starting with a GROWN MAN in his twenties dating an underage girl. But the story obviously gets so much more disturbing.

The shooting occurred on June 14 — the same day Ahliana was supposed to graduate from MIDDLE SCHOOL. Yes, you’re reading that correctly! She wasn’t even in high school yet! It was the fact she never showed up to the ceremony that got her family so worried. The release continued:

“When she did not appear, her family became concerned and attempted to locate her before ultimately going to her home. At approximately 6:10 p.m., the victim’s grandmother called Lowell Police to report that her granddaughter had been found, possibly deceased, inside her Lawrence Street home. Upon arrival, police located the victim, subsequently identified as Ahliana Dickey on the floor in a first-floor bedroom with apparent gunshot wounds. Multiple shell casings were also located at the scene.”

Per the release, Ahliana had been in “an abusive relationship” with the older man, who “allegedly hit her and threatened her in the past.” According to an unidentified caller who spoke to law enforcement, they heard a male and a female “fighting outside across the street”:

“The caller reported hearing a female screaming ‘get off me, get away from me, I don’t want to be with you anymore.’ The caller also reported hearing gunshots.”

Scary. Later on, video footage showed Ahliana “yelling for help shortly before midnight and a male party, allegedly identified as the defendant, leaving the victim’s home shortly after midnight.”

A day later, investigators discovered Trevor had fled Ahliana’s home in an Uber — but was reported by the driver as a “suspicious passenger,” per the release. He was later arrested at his Peabody home and charged with Ahliana’s murder, as well as armed home invasion, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, use of a firearm while committing a felony, and discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

At Trevor’s court hearing on Tuesday, the district attorney revealed, per NBC10:

“On June 12, 2024, [Ahliana] confided in one person that this defendant made statements such as ‘I’m going to kill you, I’m going to kill your grandma’ and that he was going to shoot up her house and that he threatened to kidnap her and shoot her,”

How messed up…

Ahliana’s grandmother Tracy Smith told the news station:

“He’s a coward. He couldn’t even show his face, 21-year-old monster.”

A GoFundMe has been set up by the teen’s grieving parents Scott Dickey and Stephanie Wetherbee, which you can visit HERE.

So sad. We hope to see justice served. Rest in peace, Ahliana.

