15-Year-Old Girl Gives Chilling Reason For Stabbing 'Weird' Mother In Her Sleep

A 15-year-old girl has been detained after allegedly trying to kill her own mother — and her reasoning is even more bizarre.

On Friday, the Gulfport Police Department responded to a call at a residence in a wooded area on the rural edges of the Mississippi city. The call came “in reference to a cutting incident” at the final block of Dee Avenue, and officers were on scene by 2:33 a.m. But “cutting incident” might have been selling the carnage short… Because there they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds!

Investigators reported the victim was the mother of a teenage girl — who was the perpetrator! The unnamed mom woke up to daughter Lexi Jade Brown (pictured above, in her mugshot) stabbing her with a knife. According to her testimony, she was able to fight off the 15-year-old. So next Lexi tried to start a fire in the home!

While at the residence, police were able to arrest the girl and take her to Harrison County Adult Detention Center for booking, as anyone above 13 in Mississippi is charged as an adult in criminal cases. When questioned, Brown allegedly confessed to the stabbing. Police say she admitted to planning to kill her mom, whom she called a “weird bitch.” She also said ominously that her mother was “suppressing the black in her”. Whoa. She didn’t elaborate any further on her reasonings. Chilling…

The suspect is currently being held with a $1.25 million bond according to law enforcement. It’s unclear how the alleged victim is doing after she was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The investigation is still ongoing.

