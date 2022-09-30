New Couple Alert! Trevor Noah & Dua Lipa Spotted On Cozy Dinner Date!

Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa getting cozy in NYC was not on our 2022 bingo card!

According to DailyMail, the pair were spotted in the Big Apple on Wednesday enjoying a low-key date night. They were reportedly seen at a Jamaican restaurant in East Village called Miss Lily’s where they were seated away from other dining guests. So intimate!

It appears the pop star and comedian have some serious chemistry, too, as they were spotted embracing one another and sharing steamy kisses before the night was up! An onlooker told the outlet on Thursday:

“They were quietly sat away from everyone else at restaurant. It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal. They left together and walked, stopping for long embraces and on the second kiss with hugs.”

Sounds like a couple to us!

After having dinner the two took to the streets for a walk. Dua affectionately placed her arms around Trevor’s neck as they shared a few kisses. He also rested his head on her shoulder for a long hug before they went their separate ways. Aw!

Ch-ch-check out the spicy pics here!

They definitely weren’t giving awkward first date vibes, but up until now The Daily Show star hasn’t shown any signs he’s been getting to know the Levitating singer. In fact, could they have actually met for the first time at The Grammys?!

In April, the 38-year-old hosted the ceremony in Las Vegas which the 27-year-old attended and presented an award. There doesn’t appear to be any photos of the pair together at the event, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t bump into each other! The Sweetest Pie singer broke up with Anwar Hadid in December of 2021 and the TV host’s on-again, off-again relationship with Minka Kelly fizzled out in May of 2022. So it definitely seems like this would be the perfect time for the both of them! Hmm…

According to Dua herself, one kiss is all it takes! It’s safe to say she seemed to have an amazing time with Trevor, but neither of them have spoken out about the situation as of writing this. We wish both of them the best — we just might be seeing a lot more of them together in the future!

What do U think of this unexpected relationship, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

