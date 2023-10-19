Trey Songz Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Two SLEEPING Women At House Party In New Lawsuit

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Trey Songz is the subject of a harrowing new lawsuit.

The Bottoms Up rapper is being accused of sexual assault and battery by two women who claim he forced nonconsensual sex onto them at a house party, according to court docs obtained by TMZ on Wednesday. The outlet revealed that the alleged incident took place in 2015 — two months after they first met him at a concert in June. According to the legal filings, the women were invited to a party after said concert, and then stayed in touch with the rapper through August, when they were invited to his Los Angeles-area home for his birthday party.

Apparently, the plaintiffs took an Uber to the Slow Motion rapper’s estate. When they arrived, they were met by a request for a password for entry and forced to hand over their cellphones. They claim that inside the party, which was occupied mainly by women, they were pressured to consume alcohol from bottles that were unsealed — which led them to feel exceptionally intoxicated, making them wonder if they had been drugged.

The plaintiffs further claim they had been sitting poolside before Trey came over and urged them to follow him to an upstairs bedroom, where they say they fell asleep with clothes on. But the next morning, they claim woke up naked in the bed with the rapper — also naked — allegedly forcing himself upon them, according to the suit. One woman claimed he was forcing nonconsensual oral sex, and overpowered her attempts to resist, while the other claims he was biting her nipple while forcing his fingers inside her vagina, per the filings. WTF!! That is seriously so disturbing.

They further claimed the Mr. Steal Your Girl rapper then pressured them to take a shower with him, and when they declined, he became enraged, allegedly yelling at them:

“You are little f**king girls, get the f**k out of my house.”

They claim they grabbed their clothes and attempted to leave, but the 38-year-old refused to return their phones. However, a security guard eventually did provide them with their devices so they could call an Uber to pick them up.

Trey’s camp already hit back with an official response, too. His attorney Michael Freedman told TMZ on Wednesday:

“This is yet another example of nearly decade-old allegations being repurposed to take advantage of California’s constitutionally questionable new look back window. We look forward to vindicating Trey on the merits in court.”

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

[Image via WENN]