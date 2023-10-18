Kanye West Claims He’s NOT Bipolar -- His Car Crash Gave Him 'Signs Of Autism'??

Kanye West is walking back claims that he’s bipolar.

The rapper had his longtime pal Ian Connor share a screenshot of a text message he sent to Elon Musk on Instagram this Wednesday — and it’s a bizarre one! In the rant, the Yeezy designer begs to speak with the Tesla owner while claiming his mental health issues (which he’s been VERY vocal about in the past) aren’t what they seem. He wrote:

“When are we going to speak. You owe me nothing. You never have to speak to me again. But if we do speak. The nature of the relationship has to change. I’m not bi polar. I have signs of autism from my car accident.”

As Perezcious readers know, the Heartless artist crashed into an oncoming car in October 2002 after falling asleep at the wheel while driving home from a recording studio in the early hours of the morning. He shattered his jaw, which had to be wired shut to heal. The other driver broke their legs. It was incredibly serious… but this is the first time we’ve ever heard he experienced “signs of autism” because of it!

But this wasn’t the only thing he had to say, either. He also accused Elon of standing by as Kim Kardashian allegedly prevents him from seeing his children, adding:

“You can’t watch Kim keep my kids from me. And not say anything publicly then call yourself my friend so I can bring my audience to your struggling platform.”

Kanye’s been claiming Kim has kept him away from his kids since last year when he supposedly wasn’t invited to Chicago’s fourth birthday party. But during his summer getaway in Italy, he was seen with his kids a few times, including during a visit from Saint earlier this month. Sooo, these allegations don’t seem particularly relevant anymore…

Nevertheless, Kanye obviously wanted the world to know about his heated attempts to get in touch with Elon! Per the IG post, he instructed his friend to “get this out to the public” early on Wednesday morning. It’s unclear what his communication with the businessman has been like in the past, but the new X (Twitter) owner suspended Ye’s account in December after a string of antisemitic remarks. It was reinstated in July. That said, the Grammy winner hasn’t returned to the platform yet — and it doesn’t seem like he will until the SpaceX founder has a proper discussion with him.

Take a look at the post (below):

