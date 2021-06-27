Tristan Thompson Calls Khloé Kardashian An ‘Amazing Partner’ & ‘Best Friend’ In A Birthday Tribute Following Their Split!

Tristan Thompson wishes Khloé Kardashian a happy 37th birthday following their split!

ICYMI, news of the former couple breaking up dropped earlier this week after multiple reports of the basketball player’s infidelity surfaced. But that still hasn’t stopped Tristan from sending the reality star some love on her special day, writing on Instagram about what an “amazing partner” and “best friend” she has been:

“Happy birthday @khloekardashian. Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy, and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I’ve ever met. Your love and spirit is contagious to all who’ve met you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day.”

Ch-ch-check out the pictures and post (below):

Ahhhh, don’t tell us this is some weird plea from Tristan for them to get back together??? Because boy, do these photos look rather coupley! Hasn’t he read the comments after leaving some red heart emojis on her latest IG post??? Let us tell you, fans don’t seem to be here for it and only want the best for KoKo going forward. And he has not made the cut!

The momma of one has not interacted with the b-day post despite sharing a ton of tributes from family and friends on her Instagram Story. To be honest, though, we can’t blame her for not wanting to publicly acknowledge it after he broke her trust again. But anywho…

If you’re curious about what the family said on Khloé’s big day, here is a quick rundown of their lovely posts. Kim Kardashian wrote alongside a series of throwback snapshots:

“OMG @khloekardashian Happy Birthday! You seriously are the most amazing magical person I know! You have the biggest heart and you take care of everyone around you! You are the best mom and friend to the small circle you keep! You are such a light in my life and everyone around you! I can’t even put into words how blessed I feel that you are my sister! No one I’d rather have by my side in this life time than you!!! I love you!”

Very sweet!!

In a heartfelt note, Kris Jenner commended her daughter for being “one of the most remarkable human beings I’ve ever known.” The momager also added:

“I’m so proud to be your mommy.!! I have never met anyone more supportive and positive and loving and kind and generous and giving! You are so patient with all of us especially all of True’s cousins. You are everyone’s ride or die and you love so hard. Thank you for being the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister and auntie.”

Throughout Sunday, Kourtney Kardashian shared some of her favorite moments with her sister on Instagram Stories. Take a look at a couple of her highlights (below):

LOVE IT!!

Kylie Jenner uploaded an adorable picture of Khloé and her from when she was a little kid, saying:

“my sister, my soulmate, my best friend! i will find you in every lifetime! to know you is to love you. happy birthday to the most special soul!! i’m so blessed to have you by my side. words can’t describe how much you mean to me. you deserve the world and more”

Over on her IG Story, Kendall Jenner simply penned “happy birthday to my angel sister and second mommy.” And of course, we could not forget True Thompson who made a beautiful card for momma and shouted out to the world:

“Happy birthday, Mommy!”

Happy birthday, Khloé! Sending you all the love on your special day.

