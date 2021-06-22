Tristan Thompson Relationship Was 'Always Very Frustrating' For Khloé Kardashian

It takes years to build trust and only seconds to destroy it, and trying to trust Tristan Thompson has apparently left Khloé Kardashian feeling exhausted.

As we reported, the on-off couple called it quits again weeks ago — some time shortly after the Sydney Chase cheating accusations apparently — with sources saying there is “no drama” between the former flames. Hmm…

While there may be no lingering drama, there was still plenty of frustration and heartache for the KUWTK star, according to a People source. The insider said of their breakup:

“They are not together right now. The ups and downs with Tristan were always very frustrating for Khloé. She has worked so hard to trust Tristan.”

Makes sense. We mean, these two have been on a roller coaster of ups and downs for the past few years, with multiple cheating scandals followed by reconciliations, seemingly on a loop; we’re not shocked to hear Khlo has motion sickness by now!

Thankfully, a second confidant told the outlet that the pair, who share 3-year-old daughter True Thompson, “are trying to be on good terms,” noting:

“Khloé will do what’s best for True.”

And she’s not just talking the talk either: over the weekend, a source told People the Boston Celtics star was back in El Lay to celebrate Father’s Day with the Good American mogul and their little girl, sharing:

“He spent a lot of time away from L.A. during the [basketball] season. [Khloe was] happy to have him back.”

The timing of the breakup was a bit awkward, seeing as Khloé got candid about taking Tristan back during the recently aired second part of the KUWTK reunion (which was filmed in April).

Explaining how the athlete went to great lengths to win back her trust after his previous cheating scandals, the star said:

“I just have to trust … I just need to focus on today and go day by day. I can’t worry too much about everything else. I know the growth and all the work that he’s done, I know all of the help that he’s gotten and the constant efforts that he makes every single day and how hard he fought to get back with me currently. I mean, you can ask everyone, it really wasn’t an easy thing for him. I don’t understand why someone would go through all that if they weren’t serious.”

Unfortunately, Tristan was accused of cheating again the same month the Revenge Body host uttered those words. Chase, an Instagram model, claimed in April she slept with the NBA star in the fall while he was with Khloé. She even stood up to him firing off a cease-and-desist.

Other than that, we don’t know too many details about what went on behind the scenes, or what the future will hold for these two. There’s a chance Khloé will yet again give Tristan the opportunity to gain her trust, but how many times can trust be broken before it’s destroyed permanently? That’s obviously up for the KUWTK star to decide — we just hope she makes whatever choice is best for her, and of course, little True.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Are Khloé and Tristan done forever?

