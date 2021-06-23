Khloé Kardashian Blasts Olivia Rodrigio's Breakup Album At The Gym Following Tristan Thompson Split!

Once again, we have to thank Olivia Rodrigo for providing this summer’s perfect breakup soundtrack.

Many of us have turned to the teen sensation to get through heartache — and now it’s Khloé Kardashian’s turn. As we previously reported, the reality star has split from baby daddy Tristan Thompson (again). The news broke just a day after she finally confirmed their reconciliation on the Keeping Up with the Kardashian final reunion episode, which was filmed back in April.

Now that the news is out (since the breakup actually happened weeks ago, supposedly), KoKo is leaning into the newly-single, post-breakup phase, which of course includes blasting Sour while working out. She gave us a glimpse on her Instagram Story from the gym, which included a snippet from Olivia’s song happier:

“But she’s beautiful, she looks kind / She probably gives you butterflies”

A little magnanimous for a serial cheater like the Celtics star, but the clip cuts off before the chorus:

“I hope you’re happy, but not like how you were with me / I’m selfish, I know, I can’t let you go / So find someone great but don’t find no one better”

Now that’s more like it — we can get behind Khloé hoping her ex will be “happy, but don’t be happier.” Though we would have maybe gone with traitor for Tristan, or perhaps 1 step forward, 3 steps back, a phrase which seems to sum up this on-again, off-again relationship quite well.

After all, it was the third public cheating scandal that led the Good American founder to finally break things off, according to a source for Entertainment Tonight. While Sydney Chase’s allegations haven’t been verified, the insider explained:

“Khloé gave Tristan several chances and after new allegations decided it was time to break things off. The two are on good terms and at the end of the day Khloé just wants True to have a good relationship with her father.”

Makes total sense to us. Their relationship seemed to get a lot better while they were co-parenting during quarantine, but if she can’t trust him when the world is opened back up, that’s a pretty major issue.

Meanwhile, another ET source confirmed the basketball player was acting “very single” at a birthday party last Friday night. (He was also reportedly partying with Tana Mongeau on Saturday, so it sounds like he had a very, er, celebratory weekend.) Regarding Friday’s bash, the second insider claimed:

“The Kardashians were invited to the party but did not attend. Tristan and Khloé will continue to co-parent True together in a healthy, loving way.”

Well, we can all agree that little True is the most important thing right now, so we’re glad to hear the co-parenting is still solid. We just hope Khloé finds someone who truly respects her the way that she deserves, so we can move from breakup songs to love songs again!

