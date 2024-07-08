Tristan Thompson Shows Off Special Day With ONE OF His Sons After Deadbeat Dad Label!

Tristan Thompson is setting out to prove those deadbeat dad claims wrong!

As we’ve been following, there’s been some drama brewing between the basketball star, his ex Jordan Craig‘s fam, and Kim Kardashian! It all started when Kimmy Kakes gushed about how wonderful Tristan is, calling him a “good friend” and a “good dad”. Those are all eyebrow-raising enough comments considering what the guy has put her sister Khloé Kardashian through. But the biggest issue was brought up by Kai Craig!

On Instagram at the time, the auntie of 6-year-old Prince Thompson got heated, calling out Kim for her comments about the Cleveland Cavalier! Rather than a “good dad” she accused him of being a total deadbeat! She claimed Tristan was ignoring Prince while he has all these good times with someone else’s kids. She wrote in her post:

“The fact that he can take other children to school and activities in the same city, yet never sees or speaks to his own son, unless it’s for a party or planned photo opportunity, is appalling and inexcusable … @KimKardashian I don’t want to believe that you are this insensitive to the fact that he literally ignores his children. That’s nice if he’s been a good friend to you, but let’s consider our sisters before taking to global platforms to defend this man’s character.”

Oof! So awful! But now it looks like the NBA star is giving a very clear and direct response. On Sunday, Tristan posted a series of photos on the ‘gram showcasing himself spending time with his little boy. Alongside the carousel of photos, he wrote in the caption:

“Lunch date with my Prince”

Talk about timing! But is this proof… or just damage control because he got called out??

If it’s the latter, it’s not exactly the strongest statement. We mean… sure he’s been accused of ignoring Prince and not paying child support, all that… But even if he does right by the little guy, Tristan still has a WHOLE OTHER son! Remember the kid he sired with Maralee Nichols while he was supposedly still with Khloé?? His name is Theo, and despite admitting a paternity test proved he was the father, Tristan has — so far as we know — still never even met the boy! That was the last we heard from Maralee anyway!

