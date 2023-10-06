Tristan Thompson 'Ignores' Son Prince & Stopped Paying Child Support, Jordan Craig's Sister Claims!

It’s not just fans who are upset with Kim Kardashian’s glowing remarks about Tristan Thompson! The NBA player has been accused of totally ignoring his eldest child, Prince, by his ex Jordan Craig’s sister Kai Craig!

Kai took to Instagram on Thursday with a lengthy statement calling out the athlete for allegedly neglecting his 6-year-old and BLASTING Kimmy Kakes for her commentary during the latest episode of The Kardashians!

If you missed it, the SKIMS founder gushed about what a “good friend” and “good dad” Tristan is, despite all the nasty things he’s done to her sister Khloé. At one point, she even gushed about how above and beyond he goes to be supportive of her and her kids, like attending their basketball games and taking them to dinner. While this is all great for Kim, it’s BRUTAL to hear for the Craigs, because Tristan allegedly isn’t doing any of this for his son! WHAT?!

Related: Tristan Thompson STILL Calls Khloé Kardashian His Person?!?!

In a heated message to her sister’s baby daddy, Kai wrote:

“It has been so hard to refrain from speaking up, and out of respect for my sister’s privacy I haven’t for over 7 years, but this is just too much. It’s so painful to see how Tristan can find the time to do these nice things for others but can’t seem to show up and be a real parent for my nephew Prince.”

Addressing the model’s remarks, she continued:

“The fact that he can take other children to school and activities in the same city, yet never sees or speaks to his own son, unless it’s for a party or planned photo opportunity, is appalling and inexcusable.”

Damn. That is awful! And surprising, honestly. After all, the Cleveland Cavaliers star does try to make it appear like he’s involved in his little man’s life — like talking about him (even in Thursday’s ep!) and often posting photos of him — much unlike his treatment to his other son, Theo! Nevertheless, Kai thinks this neglect should be very obvious to the KarJenners, and that’s why she’s so pissed Kim chose to ignore it! She told the reality star:

“@KimKardashian I don’t want to believe that you are this insensitive to the fact that he literally ignores his children. That’s nice if he’s been a good friend to you, but let’s consider our sisters before taking to global platforms to defend this man’s character.”

Worse, Kai then claimed Tristan has stopped paying child support, despite previous reports that he has been paying $40,000 a month, via DailyMail.com in August. She complained:

“To set the record straight, the child support rumors are INACCURATE! Tristian has not paid that child support in a very long time and has stopped paying Prince’s school tuition. Yet he’s being applauded for picking-up/dropping-off other kids to school/activities. He hasn’t even inquired where Prince goes to school now.”

WTF?!

Not even knowing where his son goes to school is nuts!

Meanwhile, Jordan is hustling to provide the best life possible for her son, her sis shared:

“Despite it all, my sister continues to work multiple jobs as she has since she was 16-years-old, so that Prince will never have to feel a difference. But regardless, stepping up for your son is not all about money it’s about the time spent. @RealTristan13 you are NOT a good father if you can’t be a good father to ALL of your children.”

So, so true. And we bet Maralee Nichols feels a similar type of way. Check out Kai’s full statement (below):

Wow…

This is SUCH a bad look. Damn. Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via NBA on ESPN/YouTube & Tristan Thompson/Instagram]