Twitter Can’t Stop Laughing At Stacey Dash's Apology For Her Donald Trump Support & Controversial Remarks

Stacey Dash has apologized for her past political behaviors and support of Donald Trump — and Twitter cannot stop roasting her for it!

In an exclusive interview with DailyMailTV on Wednesday, the Clueless actress said she made “a lot of the mistakes” after joining Fox News in 2014. At the time, Dash had caused plenty of controversy at the network, such as calling Jesse Williams a “Hollywood plantation slave” after his speech on racism and inequality at the BET Awards in 2016. In the sit-down, the ex-staff member claimed the right-wing outlet framed her as “the angry Black woman.”

“I’ve lived my life being angry, which is what I was on Fox News. I was the angry, conservative, Black woman, and at that time in my life, it was who I was. I realized in 2016 that anger is unsustainable and it will destroy you. I made a lot of mistakes because of that anger.”

She continued:

“I’m not a victim of anyone. Working for Fox at the time, that was my job. I did my job from the place I was at. Stacey now would never work at Fox, would never work for a news network or be a news contributor.”

As we said before, the 54-year-old has made headlines for her extremely controversial opinions over the last couple of years. In 2015, Fox News suspended Dash without pay for two weeks after suggesting president Barack Obama “didn’t give a s**t” about terrorism. In 2016, the former talk show host called for the end of Black History Month, saying “we’re Americans, period.” That same year she remarked to Entertainment Tonight that transgender people should pee in bushes. And in 2017, she supported Trump’s “very fine people on both sides” comments after the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. There are other problematic and disgusting incidents, but these are a few striking and WTF examples in recent years.

Now, Dash claimed she regrets some of the things she has said and the language she used.

“There are things that I am sorry for. Things that I did say, that I should not have said them the way I said them. They were very arrogant and prideful and angry. And that’s who Stacey was, but that’s not who Stacey is now. Stacey’s someone who has compassion, empathy.”

The former commentator went on to add:

“God has forgiven me, how dare I not forgive someone else. I don’t want to be judged, so how dare I judge anyone else. So if anyone has ever felt that way about me, like I’ve judged, that I apologize for because that’s not who I am.”

In the DailyMail conversation, Dash shared how the riots at the U.S. Capitol in January ended up being the turning point for her change of heart (somewhat).

“I think the Capitol riots were appalling. When that happened I was like, ‘OK, I’m done. I’m truly done.’ Because senseless violence of any kind I denounce. What happened on January 6 was just appalling and stupid.”

The star then noted how she no longer supports Trump.

“Being a supporter of Trump has put me in some kind of box that I don’t belong in, but he’s not the president. I’m going to give the president that we have right now a chance.”

Soon after Dash’s latest apology, social media users took to Twitter to share some hilarious memes and reactions to her abrupt political switcheroo. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

I'm sorry, Stacey Dash… You are NOT invited back to the cookout. pic.twitter.com/8Ld3wdFzRN — violue (@violue) March 11, 2021

Stacey Dash is now sorry she associated herself with Trump, says she's struggling in Hollywood now. Us: pic.twitter.com/vPNwrzXN1Z — Veronica McDonald???? (@Purify_toast17) March 11, 2021

To all the people saying have sympathy for Stacey Dash, please tell me if she had sympathy when black people were being killed in the streets? I’ll wait…. pic.twitter.com/BdY5e43E48 — Peppa Pig (@BaconBitsPlease) March 11, 2021

Stacey Dash: "What people don't know is that I made a lot of mistakes." Yea, gurl, we noticed. pic.twitter.com/R0IxwLijRt — Artemis Lynne (@artemislynne) March 11, 2021

Stacey Dash: Makes an apology and wants to come back into the Black community. Black Twitter: pic.twitter.com/ifLd18AKsv — Je'lon Alexander (@JelonAlexander) March 11, 2021

The black community after hearing Stacey Dash apologize and try to sneak her way back in. pic.twitter.com/A0oTQjthws — Steve Jr (@DwayneJay) March 11, 2021

Stacey Dash: I apologize Black Twitter: pic.twitter.com/iFw6Rw4hoY — DavaStarr (@DavaStarr) March 11, 2021

Stacey Dash: Hey Guys Am Back… Black Society: pic.twitter.com/y6n9yjYsGh — MrTV_Mmekwa (@MmekwaMrtv) March 11, 2021

As you may know, Dash ran for Congress in 2018 after not renewing her contract with Fox. However, the New York native ended her political office attempt after only a month. A year later, she was arrested for domestic violence.

[Image via Guillermo Proano/WENN & HBO/YouTube]