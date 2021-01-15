Capitol Rioters Intended To 'Capture & Assassinate Elected Officials', Say Feds

The more that comes out about last week’s attack on the Capitol Building, the less it looks like a riled up mob — and the more it looks like a planned attempt at insurrection.

Last week there was the fact several of them brought weapons and zip ties — the handcuff kind, not the cheap cable ties you use to bind power cords together. Then there were the two BOMBS which had to be detonated by police. That certainly doesn’t get talked about enough. Unless you’re MacGuyver, bombs are not a spur of the moment decision. And we’ve only seen more evidence this was premeditated.

Over the past few days we’ve seen footage proving some of the rioters were leading the others — displaying an uncanny knowledge of the layout of the building. Add to that claims by Congresspeople that they saw some of their colleagues giving tours to groups the day before. Note that tours are not allowed at the moment due to COVID restrictions.

It’s all quite shocking. And it isn’t just conjecture anymore. As more rioters are arrested and charged, we’re learning more about what the Feds know that we don’t.

Federal prosecutors in Arizona have filed a motion in the case against Jacob Chansley, aka Jake Angeli, aka the “QAnon Shaman” — you know, the guy with the horned headdress. They state unequivocally based on the “strong evidence” that “the intent of the Capitol rioters was to capture and assassinate elected officials of the United States government.”

That evidence includes “Chansley’s own words and actions at the Capitol,” per the docs. Besides becoming a mascot that made the riots look much sillier than they were — remember, five people are dead and, you know, BOMBS — Chansley reportedly left a note on Mike Pence‘s desk, warning, “it’s only a matter of time, justice is coming.”

And he isn’t the only one. The guy seen in full armor and face mask and carrying zip tie handcuffs in those infamous photos taken inside the Chamber? He’s been identified as retired US Air Force lieutenant colonel Larry Brock. He has also been arrested. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Weimer said on Thursday by carrying those tools into the building are proof Brock “means to take hostages.”

“He means to kidnap, restrain, perhaps try, perhaps execute members of the U.S. government.”

Innerestingly, the QAnon Shaman’s lawyer has a bold defense for his client — blaming it all on Donald Trump.

Speaking to Chris Cuomo on Thursday, attorney Al Watkins said POTUS owes all the rioters a pardon! He said of Chansley:

“My client wasn’t violent. He didn’t cross over any police lines. He didn’t assault anyone. He was there at the invitation of our president.”

Well… that’s more or less true. Trump did tell his crowd to walk down to the Capitol. But breaking into the building? That was illegal. Threatening public servants? Being accessory to the violence and intimidation of officials trying to certify the election? That’s domestic terrorism.

We’d have to agree Trump has primed his supporters for months toward something like this happening and lit the match on January 6. But “just following orders” doesn’t play very well as a defense here.

