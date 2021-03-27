Twitter Drags Chet Hanks For Claiming ‘White Boy Summer’ Is On The Way

Chet Hanks is facing backlash after proclaiming “white boy summer” will be coming soon. On Friday, the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson shared a selfie video on Instagram, in which he said:

“I just got this feeling man, that this summer is, it’s about to be a white boy summer. Take it how you want. I’m not talking about [Donald] Trump, NASCAR type white. I’m talking about, you know, me, Jon B, Jack Harlow type white boy summer. Let me know if you guys can vibe with that and get ready, ‘cause I am.”

Related: The Internet Loses It After Prince William Named ‘World’s Sexiest Bald Man’!

WTF?!?! What the hell do you even mean, Chet?? The 30-year-old also captioned the video with:

“Let me know if you guys can vibe with that, and get ready, because I am. Is it bout to be a #WhiteboySummer or am I trippin ???? Tag a REAL vanilla king #Respectfully.”

In case you don’t know, the phrase is a spin on Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer AND internet trend for women to embrace their sexy side. Either way, social media users quickly took to Twitter to call out Chet for his problematic post. NCIS star Jonathan Mangum joked:

“I think what Chet Hanks said was, it’s gonna be a ‘white board’ summer. Now who wants to brainstorm some value added logistical vendor synergy.”

Writer Zack Harper wrote:

“No matter how many times I try. No matter how many times someone sits me down and explains it to me. No matter how many times I truly try to understand what this is. I still cannot figure out this Chet Hanks thing.”

DJ Horse Jeans also weighed in, saying:

“Even the best comedian in the world could never come up with a joke as funny as just a normal thought Chet Hanks has. His brain belongs on a museum.”

Then, one user quipped:

“Chet Hanks is proof that you can do everything right in the world and kids will still embarrass tf outta you.”

However, another felt shocked that the Empire guest star was even related to an A-lister celeb like Tom and asked:

“Are we sure that Chet Hanks is Tom and Rita’s biological offspring? Something’s just not adding up.”

Someone else tweeted:

“chet hanks is the price tom hanks paid to become tom hanks.”

OUCH! That one had to have stung. Here are some more reactions to Chet’s controversial comments (below):

I physically can not imagine Chet Hanks and Tom Hanks talking to eachother — Kevin MickGinny (@KevMacGint) March 27, 2021

chet hanks is exactly what suburban parents in 2007 thought would happen to their children if they let them listen to like half a lil wayne song — Trey Smith (@SlimiHendrix) March 27, 2021

Chet Hanks: I have a feeling it's gonna be a white boy summer

Tom Hanks: pic.twitter.com/0X6tfOK989 — DaenerysIsStillMyQueen (@Hhrfgghhh) March 27, 2021

i would pay money to see tom hanks and chet hanks have a conversation — dash • they/them (@thedigitaldash_) March 27, 2021

Tom Hanks when he sees Chet Hanks pic.twitter.com/oNYCkm3vXV — Coronapocalypse N????W (@coronapocaIypse) March 27, 2021

I do not believe Tom Hanks and Chet Hanks know— or even know of— one another. — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) March 27, 2021

Tom Hanks when someone ask if Chet Hanks is his son pic.twitter.com/j9ffRg4JtL — robette ???????????????? (@1992_rp) March 27, 2021

As you may know, the Bratz: The Movie alum had previously been accused of cultural appropriation when he spoke in a fake Jamaican accent on the red carpet at the Golden Globes last year. Obviously, he still hasn’t learned his lesson yet.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Drop us your reactions in the comments (below)!

[Image via Chet Hanks/Instagram]