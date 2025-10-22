Kendall Jenner Gets Dragged By Ex Ben Simmons’ Sister On TikTok Over… Cookies???

Damn, girl! This could have been Kendall Jenner‘s sister-in-law!

In 2018, the model struck up a romance with NBA star Ben Simmons. They broke up after about a year together. Ancient history, right? Not anymore…

Ben’s sister hopped onto TikTok to drag Kenny for something that happened during the relationship. Nothing scandalous, mind you — Not, it’s over… cookies! No joke! More than six years later, she is bringing up the 29-year-old reality star’s name to mock her baking skills! Well, her lack thereof!

Olivia Simmons recalled in a video over the weekend:

“So my brother used to date Kendall Jenner, and I will never forget the time we — as a family — were sitting around playing Cards Against Humanity, and she was like, ‘I’m gonna bake some cookies.’”

According to Olivia, what immediately came to her mind was:

“First of all, you’re Kendall Jenner. Don’t you guys have a chef? We saw you cutting up cucumbers, bitch. You don’t know how to cook.”

Ha! Fans know the hilarious viral moment she’s referring to! In an episode of The Kardashians from 2022, Kendall gets in the kitchen and makes clear she’s never done it — as she awkwardly tries to slice a cucumber. Watch below if you haven’t seen it:

Apparently, Kendall proved she didn’t know her way around a knife looong before cucumber-gate! Olivia said the television personality took out “ready-made cookie dough” instead of whipping the treats up from scratch, adding:

“You really don’t have to do much but, like, put it in the right place at the right time. Like, the only thing that you need to do is chop them up evenly.”

However, Kendall still managed to mess up the task! Olivia continued:

“I have never seen so many uneven cookies. … What in tarnation? You rich bitch. If you don’t call your f**king chef to come and cook these cookies for you? Anyways, it was just hilarious because the Kardashians, the Jenners, they’re just, like, weird bitches.”

Olivia went on to slam Kendall some more, even having the nerve to tag her in the caption!

“Cause girl we seen that cucumber video what the HELLY……… call The chef please cause the cookies were terrible”

Yeesh! Isn’t it the thought that counts? It sounds like Kendall was simply trying to do something nice for the family! And as long as the cookies taste good, who cares if they’re uneven?

Of course, for Olivia we’re guessing she was more worried about Ben dating someone who could perform the most basic domestic tasks, right? Or even fend for herself? We can see how a sister could get overprotective of her bro.

But super weird to bring up, seemingly unprovoked, years later! Right?? LOLz! Watch the cookie review (below):

@livvyschannel Cause girl we seen that cucumber video what the HELLY……… call The chef please cause the cookies were terrible ???????????????????????? @Kendall Jenner ♬ original sound – livvyschannel

Many fans took to the comments section to defend Kendall, accusing Olivia of bullying. Some are just confused about the point of the story. Check out the reactions (below):

“is the punchline in the room with us ?” “This was weird of you” “UNEVEN cookies had you, as a grown adult, bothered? Pls” “You thought this ate” “So she dated your brother and the most you can say is she made you uneven cookies ?! bye” “Idfw Kendall either but girl is reaching. I’m so confused.” “Wait this is so mean for no reason! Why” “What a non issue lmfao” “Kim there are people that are dying…” “uneven cookies!? Omg whatever will we do!!! The horror!!!” “Yeah my cookies are uneven too so what was the point of the video cause everyone is confused” “We shaming ppl for not cutting cookies right ?” “A better story would be, ‘I ate cookies that Kendall Jenner made for me! Isn’t that iconic??’ Bc that would be iconic” “Sounds like she was trying to be nice and was putting in effort? I see nothing wrong with what she did? This is mean girl energy”

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Apega/MEGA/WENN, Olivia Simmons/TikTok]