Val Kilmer's Sad & Complicated Cause Of Death Revealed

Val Kilmer’s cause of death has officially been revealed.

A little over one week after the Tombstone star’s passing at just 65 years old, we’ve learned what caused his death. According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ on Thursday, Val’s immediate cause of death was attributed to pneumonia — just as his daughter had said. However, that’s not all…

Several other underlying and health conditions contributed to the Batman Forever star’s death, including chronic respiratory failure, acute hypoxemic respiratory failure — a condition in which the lungs fail to adequately oxygenate the blood, and squamous cell carcinoma of the base of the tongue. Yeah. The big C.

Val had previously battled throat cancer but had beat it. However, the treatment reportedly left him so weak he was bound to his bed for years. So, so sad. And that was part of why he died, too. One of the contributing factors listed was malnutrition. Poor guy…

He also suffered from a tracheocutaneous fistula — “a common complication that can occur in patients who have undergone tracheostomy,” according to the National Library of Medicine.

The outlet also reported the Top Gun star was cremated on Monday.

Our hearts are with the Kilmer family and all Val’s loved ones. Rest in peace.

Apr 10, 2025 16:30pm PDT

