Vanessa Bryant Shares Romantic Video To Honor Her & Kobe's 20th Wedding Anniversary

We can’t even begin to imagine the pain Vanessa Bryant must have felt on Sunday.

April 18, 2021 marked her and Kobe Bryant‘s 20th wedding anniversary, but as you surely well know, the basketball legend tragically died in a helicopter crash at the beginning of 2020. He, as well as daughter Gianna Bryant and several others, perished in the accident that was ultimately caused by foggy weather conditions.

But anyone who knows Vanessa knows she’s strong at keeping the love going, so she publicly honored her late husband with two touching Instagram posts. In the first one (below), we see an absolutely stunning wedding photo of the couple as they kiss for the first time as husband and wife. She captioned it sweetly:

“Happy Anniversary, baby. I love you. 20 years.”

And in the second, followers get to watch a short clip of footage showcasing the couple’s love for each other as Kobe says in an interview:

“We have a good time together. I love her tremendously. We’re best friends too. It’s a blessing.”

Mrs. Bryant captioned the video with words of eternal love, writing:

“I love you for now, forever and for always.”

You can watch the video for yourself (below):

While the sports icon may no longer be with us physically, we are confident his love surrounds the 38-year-old matriarch each and every single day.

Happy Anniversary, Vanessa. We know you and your girls made Kobe’s life here on earth the absolute best it could be.

