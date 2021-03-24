Vanessa Bryant Honors Late Daughter Gianna With Single Needle 'Mambacita' Tattoo

Vanessa Bryant honored her late daughter Gianna with some fresh ink.

On Tuesday, the 38-year-old revealed on Instagram the new tattoo on her upper right arm that read “Mambacita” — which paid homage to Gianna’s nickname and was inspired by her dad Kobe Bryant’s “Black Mamba” moniker. The artwork also included a heart over the “i” and a butterfly at the end of the word. Ch-ch-check out the work done by artist Nikko Hurtado (below):

Vanessa also shared several videos on her IG documenting the entire tatt process. In one clip, she explained that Hurtado used a single needle, “vato-style” to draw the design, which “keep the lines clean.” The lady also said it took “8 hours to decide on the font” for a “5 min” tatt.

The momma of four also posted a video of her daughter Natalia getting a tattoo of the word “muse” drawn on her finger and an inner-wrist piece. Take a look (below):

The recent body art isn’t the first Vanessa has received in honor of her late husband and daughter following the deadly helicopter crash in 2020. In June, she posted several videos on the ‘gram of herself getting a message from Kobe tattooed on her right shoulder, along with a throwback to Hurtado sketching out a handwritten message from Gianna on her left wrist.

[Image via Vanessa Bryant/Instagram]