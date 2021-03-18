Vanessa Bryant OUTS The Cops Who Shared Kobe & Gigi Crash Photos!

Whoa, Vanessa Bryant is NOT playing!

The grieving widow took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon where she leaked HER OWN legal docs, very clearly leaking the names of the officers involved in sharing photos of deceased husband and daughter.

For those who don’t remember, after the helicopter crash that tragically took the lives of Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, and several others, reports got out that some members of the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department had leaked photos of the dead celebrity, possibly “to impress a girl.” Ew.

Well, according to Vanessa’s suit, which she posted several pages of on her IG, one first responder did share the photos “with at least two individuals without any legitimate governmental purpose.” One of those individuals was apparently a female deputy who was controlling traffic in the area; the complaint states that “for no reason other than morbid gossip, [the deputy] proceeded to send photos of the Bryants’ remains to her personal cell phone.”

The docs claim that another deputy who did not “play any role” in the investigation heard about the pics and requested to see them, saving them to a cell phone album. He then shared them with a friend with whom he “plays video games nightly.” Um… WTF is wrong with people!?

Vanessa went on to share other excerpts from the suit. One echoed an earlier claim reported by the Los Angeles Times, that witnesses had been shown the pics “in a setting that had nothing to do with the investigation.” The suit claimed that officers showed a bartender at the Baja California Bar and Grill the unsettling images, and that bartender “excitedly” bragged about being shown the photos to a table of patrons.

One of those patrons told department investigators he found the situation “very, very disturbing,” such that it “bothered” him “the entire night,” even on his drive home. The docs state:

“Upon arriving home, the patron emailed a complaint to the Sheriff’s Department while sitting in his car in his driveway.”

One friend who was shown the pics confirmed “one of the photos showed the remains of a child and that the remains appeared to be the primary focus of the photo.” Disgusting.

Elsewhere in the complaint, Vanessa claimed that “one deputy in particular took between 25 and 100 photos of the crash scene on his personal cell phone, many of which had no conceivable investigatory purpose and were focused directly on the victims’ remains.”

The docs allege that “photos of the remains quickly spread within the Sheriff’s Department as deputies transmitted them to one another via text message and AirDrop,” adding that “at least ten members” of the department obtained and possessed photos of the victims’ remains on their personal phones within 48 hours “despite having no legitimate governmental use for the photos.”

It’s all very concerning. But Vanessa knew exactly what she was putting out there. She even CIRCLED IN RED the first mention of the cops’ full names! Damn!

Ch-ch-check out all the docs Vanessa leaked (below):

Thoughts???

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Instar.]