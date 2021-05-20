LA County Blasts Vanessa Bryant For Endangering Sheriff's Deputies Who Shared Kobe & Gianna’s Crash Photos

The county of Los Angeles is not too happy with Vanessa Bryant.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, attorneys for the county claimed the 39-year-old widow has instigated a “fishing expedition that is taking first responders away from their jobs.” The lawyers also claim the employees have been subjected to harassment after she dropped the names of four deputies, who allegedly took graphic pictures of the helicopter crash, on Instagram.

Hmm… Perhaps they should have thought about that before capturing images of her loved ones‘ remains and allegedly flaunting them to strangers. The city could show a little more sympathy. Just saying!

As you may know, the widow of Kobe Bryant is suing the department for negligence and invasion of privacy over the photos from the wreckage last year that killed her NBA husband and daughter Gianna Bryant, along with seven others. Now, it appears the country thinks the momma has gone too far in the pursuit for more information with a seemingly “straightforward case.” According to USA Today, the court documents read:

“This straightforward case, with undisputed facts, has turned into a fishing expedition that is taking first responders away from their jobs — and subjecting them to public harassment and threats. Defendants are eager to have their day in court and put an end to this.”

In this case, Vanessa has asked for more time for the attorneys to analyze and gather a large amount of evidence. However, the county claimed there was no need to alter the schedule as there was no public circulation of the pics. They reportedly said “only government personnel and one friend saw the photographs in question,” so there is no reason for the lawsuit.

Now, the statement is a big difference from the allegations that several members of the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department leaked shots of the athlete amongst themselves possibly “to impress a girl,” and even their friends. Even so, it is still just beyond disrespectful to share an individual’s remainds with someone else for no apparent reason. The filing continued:

“Plaintiff has dedicated countless hours to meaningless discovery disputes and posting recklessly about the defendants on social media – all while taking the position that her 50 depositions cannot begin until she has every single document in the County’s possession. That is not diligence. There is no basis for modifying the scheduling order.”

What are your thoughts on LA county’s criticism over how Vanessa is handling the lawsuit? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

