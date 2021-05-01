Vanessa Bryant Honors Late Daughter Gianna’s 15th Birthday In Moving Message

Vanessa Bryant continues to pay tribute to Gianna Bryant, who passed away in a tragic helicopter crash with her dad Kobe Bryant last year.

On Saturday, the 38-year-old momma celebrated what would have been her daughter’s 15th birthday in a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. Vanessa wrote alongside a throwback photo of the two smiling:

“Dear Gianna, Happy 15th Birthday. I love you! I miss you every day! I wish you were here with us. There are no words to express how much I miss you. I love you Mamacita!”

She then shared the same snapshot on Instagram Stories, adding the caption:

“Mommy, Daddy, Nani, B.B. and Koko love you and miss you so much!”

Damn, just so heartbreaking!

In another post, the star also announced the release of a clothing collection inspired by her daughter.

“When I thought about how best to celebrate Gianna’s birthday with so many who loved her, I knew it had to be a combination of sharing her bright and fun personality with her sense of purpose and passion that would help make a difference in this world. Gianna was kind, energetic, a leader, and had so much MAMBACITA swag.”

She added that the MAMBACITA X DANNIJO tie-dye sweat set “celebrates Gigi’s spirit in every little detail.” Even more so, the El Lay native found the capsule fitting as the basketball player was “especially motivated to change the way everyone viewed women in sports.”

Vanessa then acknowledged how much their family “deeply appreciates the way the world continues to celebrate our sweet girl.” Ch-ch-check out the entire message (below):

What a beautiful way to honor Gianna’s birthday!

[Image via WENN/Instar]