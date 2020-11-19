Why Vanessa Hudgens Hasn't Been Dating Since Austin Butler Split

Hitting the dating scene after a long relationship is difficult enough, but during a global pandemic? Let’s just say it has its challenges.

That’s what Vanessa Hudgens has experienced following her breakup with Austin Butler after more than 8 years together. The actress was briefly linked to NBA star Kyle Kuzma, but otherwise, her love life has been pretty quiet.

Related: This Vanessa Hudgens Bikini Video Is A Next Level Thirst Trap!

Apparently, that’s not an accident (or bad luck!). No, as it turns out the High School Musical alum has been EXTRA cautious because of coronavirus. She told Entertainment Tonight:

“I just finished another movie yesterday and, you know, it’s taken very seriously and to keep everyone safe there are precautions. And at times it feels extravagant, but it’s what you have to do to keep everyone on the production safe, so yeah, definitely no dating for me.”

Honestly, that’s great to hear from Vanessa, considering she was forced to apologize for insensitive remarks about the virus early on in the pandemic, saying it was “inevitable” that people would die. Glad to know she’s taking it much more seriously these days!

As far as her future dating life goes, she said:

“Your girl’s open. I feel like at the end of the day, it’s just about having similar fundamentals and wanting the same things. Like, I am not picky, really. … I am, I’m extremely picky. Like, I know what I want and I’m like, if someone comes into the picture and can give me all those things, then great, it doesn’t matter if they’re in the public eye or not — if anything I prefer them not to be, but we’ll see, we’ll see.”

Related: Jojo Siwa Defends Ex-Boyfriend From ‘Hateful’ Fans After Their Split!

While it may be more difficult than ever to date and meet new people, the 31-year-old compared her situation to that of her characters in the upcoming Princess Switch sequel on Netflix. Mentioning that she would definitely let her friends set her up with a new man, she explained:

“I mean, 100 percent, my friends are my family, they care about me so much and I think that’s what it boils down to for Stacy and Margaret, you know? … [Like], relationships are hard, they’re complicated, but in the case of Margaret and Kevin, Stacy wants them to give it another try. So, like I would totally let my friends be like, ‘Hey, you should go for this,’ and set me up if anything. Friends, where you at?”

Yeah, where are you at, friends? We need to find this girl a love connection, stat!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN/Sheri Determan]