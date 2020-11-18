Jojo Siwa Defends Ex-Boyfriend Mark Bontempo From 'Hateful' Fans After Their Split!

Jojo Siwa is NOT here for the negativity following her first big breakup!

The 17-year-old has called it quits with her boyfriend Mark Bontempo after three months of dating. While the two are over, the Nickelodeon star said they ended things amicably — but her fans weren’t as kind to the aspiring musician… Amid the split speculation, Jojo’s devotees flooded his social media accounts with hateful messages.

Now, the Dance Moms alum is calling off the dogs. In response to a nasty comment by a follower, she wrote on Instagram:

“Mark doesn’t deserve hateful things like this. He deserves to have people support him. You have NO idea about mark and I’s relationship. how much fun it was. how happy we both were, and how happy we both are. We decided it’s best for us to not be in a relationship…. that’s all.”

Way to take the high road, gurl!

The performer went on to say that Mark was “not toxic” and that their relationship just cooled off naturally, continuing:

“If you don’t wanna follow him like the millions of other people on Instagram you don’t follow that’s fine, but this post is immature. He is not toxic. We’re teenagers. And our relationship didn’t work out right now. He did nothing. I did nothing. Just better being friends. Relax.”

Inneresting…

While Jojo seems to be downplaying the breakup, however, Mark’s sister Madison Bontempo revealed the pair’s split was a bit “complicated.”

The 28-year-old YouTube personality and actress explained in a recent video:

“They’re like [the] best friends ever. They both have a lot they’re trying to accomplish. Life is super busy for both of them, and it’s just really hard. They kind of live an half an hour away from each other, so it’s hard to commute.”

Madison noted that Jojo told her “she loves Mark” and wants to keep a close friendship with the 19-year-old, sharing:

“So I guess the only thing that’s different is that they just don’t kiss anymore. They still hang out and they still text every second. Maybe they’ll still kiss as friends.”

Hey, it happens!

What do U think really happened with this breakup, Perezcious readers? Is there more that isn’t being said? Share your thoughts in the comments (below)!

