Vanessa Hudgens Makes Statement Confirming The Birth Of Her First Child -- And She's So 'Disappointed'

Vanessa Hudgens is very angry following the release of paparazzi images which revealed she had given birth. In the pics, Vanessa is seen holding her and Cole Tucker‘s child as she is exiting a hospital. TMZ was first to report the news.

On the 4th, the High School Musical star took to Instagram Stories to reveal her distain about the birth news being exposed. While updating fans, she shared:

“We’re disappointed that our family’s privacy was disrespected and exploited during this very special time due to the greed of a long lens camera feeding the media. Despite all of that, mom dad and baby are happy and healthy.”

See her full upload (below):

Although Vanessa was active at events during her pregnancy, she’s kept relatively mum on everything baby-related. No word on the gender or any other details, but we know they’ll reveal it in their own time. Just glad everyone is healthy!

