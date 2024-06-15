Zac Efron’s Sweet Reaction To Longtime Ex Vanessa Hudgens' Pregnancy!

Zac Efron couldn’t be happier for his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens right now!

When asked by Access Hollywood at the A Family Affair premiere on Thursday about her and Ashley Tisdale being pregnant at the same time, the actor had nothing but sweet things to say to the two mommas! He gushed to the outlet:

“They’re gonna be the best moms ever. Those girls, are you kidding me?”

Aww! Zac then teased a future High School Musical get-together, saying:

“We’re gonna have some fun family reunions coming up.”

Keep your fingers crossed that a reunion happens, fans!! It would be great to see Vanessa and Ashley reunite again, especially amid those feud rumors! Watch the interview (below):

As you may know, Vanessa — who dated Zac from 2005 to 2010 — is expecting her first child with husband Cole Tucker. Meanwhile, his good friend and former co-star Ashley is pregnant with her second baby. She and her husband, Christopher French, already share a 3-year-old daughter named Jupiter. While the two friends are no longer as close as they used to be, the He Said She Said singer is still as equally happy for Baby V as Zac! Ashley said of being pregnant at the same time as Vanessa on Instagram Stories last month:

“It’s very cool! I’m so excited for her and this new chapter in her life.”

What an exciting new era for some of the High School Musical cast members! Reactions to the kind words from Zac, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Access Hollywood/YouTube, Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram]