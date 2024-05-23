Vanessa Hudgens Weighs In On Ashley Tisdale's Pregnancy Support Amid Rumored Rift!

Vanessa Hudgens heard Ashley Tisdale’s comment about her pregnancy, and she has thoughts!

If you didn’t hear, the Scary Movie 5 star offered up her feels on Vanessa’s pregnancy during an Instagram Story Q&A on Monday, sharing:

“It’s very cool! I’m so excited for her and this new chapter in her life. ”

Related: Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Led To ‘Terrifying’ Emergency Fetal Surgery

It was a welcome comment as rumors have swirled that the High School Musical co-stars have been feuding in recent months… Namely because Ashley, who is also currently pregnant, was noticeably absent from Vanessa and husband Cole Tucker’s wedding. She sort of touched on that during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in March, noting they’re both just super busy (sure, sure…), and since the 38-year-old is already mom to 3-year-old daughter Jupiter with husband Christopher French, it can be hard to carve out time. But what does Vanessa have to say?

The Tick, Tick… Boom! star sat down for an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, where she was asked about Ashley’s comment and her pregnancy support system. The 35-year-old responded:

“It’s amazing! I mean it’s really incredible, when you reach a new point of your life, how women show up. And, like, new women have been showing up in ways that I haven’t expected.”

That was definitely a well-put response, and she could have just been grouping her former co-star in, but does anyone feel like she kind of side stepped the MAIN point of the question — how she feels about Ashley’s comment, specifically?? Also, “showing up in ways that I haven’t expected” kinda alludes to expecting NO support, right? Right??

Watch her full interview (below):

Inneresting, right?? We mean, it could be nothing, but given the context of their rumored rift, it sort of makes you think twice…

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram, & Seventeen & The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube]