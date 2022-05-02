Did Vanessa Hudgens Nail The Met Gala Assignment?

Vanessa Hudgens loves to play dress up! And she is almost ALWAYS nailing it.

And tonight? Tonight is no exception.

The 2022 Met Gala is celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion, and lucky attendees have been encouraged to approach the theme of the night with “gilded glamour”. Now, while one may assume that to mean golden everything, think again!

This year’s dress code is referring to The Gilded Age of high society. As Vogue.com puts it, “the period, which stretched from 1870 to 1890 (Mark Twain is credited with coining the term in 1873), was one of unprecedented prosperity, cultural change, and industrialization” — so basically, old old old OLD SCHOOL looks with a modern twist!

Ch-ch-check out Vanessa’s take in Moschino (below):

Vanessa Hudgens' take on gilded glamour? A dramatic sheer black dress with a lace train. Check out AP's full #MetGala coverage: https://t.co/nW5rDeFhce pic.twitter.com/JOA6pH7Xu9 — The Associated Press (@AP) May 2, 2022

The 2022 #MetGala livestream will begin shortly! Co-host, @VanessaHudgens has arrived wearing a black Moschino gown. See more of tonight's red carpet arrivals: https://t.co/Mqi2bxnXmW pic.twitter.com/ldmlkHmjaS — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 2, 2022

#MetGala2022 Vanessa Hudgens levou movimento ao red carpet com um vestido fluido e trabalhado nas transparênciashttps://t.co/Nh7XBCCbMN pic.twitter.com/4Q6WThVZ6g — Vogue Brasil (@voguebrasil) May 2, 2022

U like?

