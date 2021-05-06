Victoria Beckham Says The Spice Girls Inspired Beyoncé!

This is the US-UK alliance the world needs!

Victoria Beckham has mostly left her Posh Spice days behind her — in favor of being a fashion designer and mother of David Beckham’s kids — but she’s still proud of what the Spice Girls accomplished. In fact, she claims that without the Spice Girls, we may not ever have met one VERY important cultural icon.

During an appearance on Dear Media‘s Breaking Beauty podcast on Wednesday, the Wannabe singer reflected:

“Accepting who you are and that’s what the Spice Girls was always about. It’s okay to be different. Let’s not try and change who we are. Let’s celebrate who we are. Let’s celebrate the fact that we’re all different. … I mean, when we talk about Spice Girls — and I don’t talk about it that much anymore — but what I remembered as you were just talking to me about it is how we inspired lots of young women.”

She then name dropped one young woman in particular:

“I met Beyoncé a few years ago, and she actually said to me, ‘It was the Spice Girls that inspired me and made me want to do what I do and made me proud to be a girl and proud to be who I am.’ And when someone like Beyoncé, who is so iconic and was such a strong woman, says that she was inspired by the Spice Girls, I think that’s quite something.”

Of course, by the time the Spice Girls hit the scene in 1994, Queen Bey had already been part of “the hip-hop rappin’ Girls Tyme” (as introduced in the ***Flawless video) for four years in her native Texas, so Posh can’t take sole credit for inspiring the singer’s career. But when the British girl group disbanded in 2000, the newly-renamed Destiny’s Child were there to pick up the torch and carry on the girl band power.

In any case, the 47-year-old still looks back fondly on the music, the girl-power movement, and even the fashion. She shared:

“I don’t look at anything and cringe. I look at us all, and it makes me smile because we didn’t care. Whether it was fashion or beauty, we didn’t care. We wore what made us feel good. We weren’t worried is this the newest, coolest? We set trends because there was no fear.”

And that’s on girl band history!

We’re grateful to have had the Spice Girls, Destiny’s Child, and all their talented members in our lives!

