David & Victoria Beckham’s Mansion Burglarized By Intruder While The Couple And Their Daughter Slept!

A new report from The Sun revealed that David and Victoria Beckham’s West London mansion was burglarized late last month. The robber broke in through a window and fled the scene “with thousands of pounds of designer and electric goods.” The intrusion was discovered after the burglar had left by their 17-year-old son Cruz returning from a night out with friends. Even scarier, the couple and their 10-year-old daughter Harper had been sleeping totally unaware of the home invasion!

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police told the outlet:

“Police were called at 00.37 hours on Tuesday, March 1 to reports of a burglary at a residential address in the W11 area of Kensington. The burglary is believed to have taken place between 20.30 and 23.30 on Monday, February 28. A number of items were reported stolen. No arrests have been made. Inquiries continue.”

According to The Sun, two other homes in the neighborhood were targeted on the same night. The Met stated:

“Inquiries are ongoing. Police believe entry was forced to a neighbouring property, and an attempt made to access another. Nothing is believed to have been stolen from the first address.”

A source shared with the outlet:

“Sadly the Beckhams were the victims of some fairly professional thieves who have been operating in the area. Fortunately the criminals only made it as far as one bedroom before they ran off.”

They continued:

“The security at the house is very good, both physically and technically. The thieves had broken through a window and darted straight back out of the same one with a small number of items. Luckily none had a huge amount of sentimental value to the family. … Most of the residents nearby have had to make security a significant part of their day-to-day life.”

Unsurprisingly, The Sun claimed that the family has “ordered a review” of their security in the wake of the robbery. CCTV footage was examined by the police; a source with knowledge of the investigation explained:

“The footage is said to show the intruder clambering over the gate at the front of the house. He then shimmied up the house and broke in through the window of a spare bedroom.”

The insider went on:

“Cruz discovered the break-in when he arrived home in the early hours with some friends. He immediately ran to wake his dad and David carried out a search of the house in case the burglar was still inside the premises.”

The source added:

“The family were clearly shaken up by what happened. It was very upsetting for them to find out the burglar had broken into the house while they were at home.”

