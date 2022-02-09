Brooklyn Beckham Cooking Show EXPOSED?! Insiders Say David & Victoria's Kid Can't Make A Sandwich & It Takes 62 People To Fake It!

When we heard Brooklyn Beckham was getting his own cooking show, we were actually pretty impressed!

It sounded like the sometime model was finally following his passion and forging his own path unrelated to the fields in which his parents got famous. Also, there’s something so hot about a man who can cook! The only problem? Maybe he can’t cook… Like, at all…

Insiders with knowledge of the goings-on behind-the-scenes at Cookin’ With Brooklyn, the 22-year-old’s new show airing on Facebook and Instagram, say the famous family member can’t even make a sandwich without a ridiculous amount of help.

What??

Yes, according to sources dishing to the NY Post, it takes 62 people to make it look like he knows what he’s doing, including a “culinary producer” who greenlights recipes, nine TV producers, and five camera operators. That many cameras running simultaneously is surprising given this is a show going straight to social media. And so is the price tag! According to insiders, each roughly 10-minute episode costs a shocking $100,000 to produce! Whoa!

One senior TV exec told The Post:

“It’s unheard of. It’s the sort of crewing you would expect on a big TV show.”

What are they all doing? Well, the five-camera setup seems to be so that the show can be edited within an inch of its life to make it look like Brooklyn is doing the cookin’. Because according to these insiders, the son of David and Victoria Beckham doesn’t “make or cook a single element” of his dishes. Why? Well, because he doesn’t know how to cook — he wanted to be a TV chef but skipped that whole school part and went straight to the camera. One insider spilled:

“Apparently the guy has to be shown really super basic things and has a ‘cheat sheet’ of expressions from whisk to par-boil, several illustrated with pictures.”

Another source jabbed:

“He is to cooking what Posh was to singing.”

Daaaaamn…

According to a source close to the family, his incredibly rich parents basically just bought him the show — having consulted with their good pal Gordon Ramsay on how to make it work:

“Everything he does is directed by his parents. Victoria pulled strings for him in fashion photography at first. Now, with cooking, he has Gordon Ramsay as a family friend. Gordon advised to them to put as much money into it as they could.”

Brooklyn did previously pursue photography, studying at the Parsons School in New York City before dropping out before the first year was over. During lockdown, he got interested in food and started posting videos in which he cooked for his actress fiancée Nicola Peltz. Obviously a lot of people go through different phases trying to find their calling — the more privileged among us get the time to follow their hearts multiple times. But getting to host your own wildly expensive TV show out of nowhere? That’s a whole other level of wealth.

And people have noticed. After seeing his cooking segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden, TV presenter Ulrika Jonsson wrote in an op-ed for The Sun:

“My thoughts go to friends and colleagues in the hospitality business who are trained chefs and deserved to have a place at the Corden table, rather than rookie Brooklyn. I’m sure I’m not the only one who had the same thoughts of nepotism and unfair advantage. It’s little wonder this kind of display engenders jealousy and frustration.”

Wow.

After seeing him on The Today Show making a sandwich — all of which was pre-prepared, he just had to assemble the layers — the normally incredibly sweet morning show host Lorraine Kelly savagely swiped:

“I thought at first this was a spoof, but it’s not. He looked all embarrassed, the wee soul. He’s coming in here tomorrow to make beans on toast. Bonkers!”

Ouch!

What do YOU think?? Is this a huge waste of money as celebs with more money than sense try to stroke the ego of their coddled child? Or does Brooklyn’s social media popularity (he has 13.2 millions followers on IG) outweigh his lack of expertise and justify crafting a show around him??

