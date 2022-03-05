TikTok Star Charged With Armed Robbery After FBI Agents Recognize His Shoes In Dancing Video!

Who would have guessed! The FBI tracked down a suspect who allegedly went on a months-long spree of armed robberies all because of TikTok!

According to a criminal report obtained by The Detroit News, beginning on December 1 at a 7-Eleven in Benstein, Michigan, multiple gas stations in the area were robbed by a man dressed in mostly black clothes, a floral-patterned backpack, and Nike sneakers. Each time, he would hold the clerk at gunpoint and ask for money. By his second robbery in mid-January at the Marathon gas station in Dearborn, he began to get sloppy and left behind a .40 caliber bullet.

Nearly two weeks later, he returned to the original 7-Eleven for a second time, where he left another bullet, connecting him to the crime. Cops said in the report:

“The clerk initially refused but complied after the subject pulled back the slide of the gun in a motion of chambering a round and ejected a round onto the counter. This round, which was recovered later, was .40 caliber.”

On February 1, the bandit hit up a third store, the Old West Tobacco store in Novi. This time the employee noticed that he had some pink or red hair peeking from under his mask. Authorities seemed to be spinning their tails until someone tipped Dearborn Police off to a Snapchat account named “Chozenn_One.” The username was quickly changed to “ChozenWrld,” which was also the name of a popular TikTok account. A thorough investigation of the account led to the dance video (below) that highlighted the same shoes that the alleged criminal wore in the robberies.

A more recent video also showed that the TikToker had died his hair a pinkish purple as one witness described. It was also posted the day before the 7-Eleven was robbed for the second time.

The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Chozen Terrell-Hannah. He has over 150,000 followers on the app and more than a million likes. Police obtained a warrant to track his cellphone and discovered that he had been in “the geographic area of/around the locations of the above-described armed robberies around the reported times for each incident.”

On Wednesday, his house was raided, the complaint added:

“A search of the residence led to the seizure of items believed to be used in the armed robberies including a black Glock handgun, a black backpack with a floral pattern, a skeleton full body suit, and white Nike tennis shoes.”

Chozen also confessed to all of the robberies, it noted:

“(He) admitted to committing all four of the above-described armed robberies and acknowledged using the black backpack with a floral pattern in all four of the armed robberies. (Terrell-Hannah) explained that skeleton gloves observed during the armed robberies were actually part of a full body skeleton suit.”

He was arrested and charged with robbery affecting interstate commerce and possessing a firearm during a violent crime. He is looking at 20 years in prison if convicted.

[Image via Chozen Terrell-Hannah/TikTok]