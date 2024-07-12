Victoria Justice Hilariously Reveals Whether YEARS OLD Signed Photo Is Legit After Fan Didn’t Trust His Mom’s Answer!

Mystery solved!

Victoria Justice‘s super fan Matt Tighe went viral on TikTok for sending a message to his “first celebrity TV crush” on TikTok back in May. He had a dying question to ask the actress. He showed off a photo of the Zoey 101 alum which was signed, “Matt, you’re awesome!! Thanks for the support!” Speaking to the camera, he said:

“To this day, I have no clue if this is real or not. As an adult I’ve been begging my mom to give me an answer if that is a real signed piece of fan mail from Victoria Justice, but she keeps saying yes and honestly, I just don’t believe her.”

Hah!!

The content creator then shared autographs he’d found of the singer’s online, which made him doubt if it was the real deal. He once worked at Nickelodeon and he wanted to ask the Victorious lead in person, but he “lost [his] opportunity.” So, naturally, he turned to the internet for help — and it delivered! First, see his initial post (below):

In a hilarious response on Thursday, Victoria replied:

“Hi Matt, this is Victoria Justice and I am here to solve this lifelong mystery for you. And the answer is, yes, I did sign that picture for you. Although my signature has evolved over the years.”

She then filmed herself signing a new photo for him, teasing, “Always trust your mom!” For the new signature, she wrote:

“Matt, you’re still awesome!! This is proof that your mom’s NOT a liar :)”

@victoriajustice Replying to @MattTheBat ???? @MattTheBat ???? this made made me smile so much, hope this answers your lifelong question ???? p.s. mom is always right ???? ♬ RAW – Victoria Justice

She also captioned the video on Instagram:

“video really made me smile. Hope this brings you some clarity p.s. tell your mom I say hi (also, that photo lol ).”

The best part is Matt reacted — and this time he got his mom’s POV. Turns out, SHE was always skeptical, too! (Even though she wouldn’t admit it. Hah!) In the new TikTok, Matt called his mom and apologized “for doubting [her].” She exclaimed, “I told you!” But she then got candid, adding:

“I thought maybe somebody else did it. I mailed into [a fan mail address]. I didn’t send money and I think I wrote a note and said ‘my son’s a fan’ or something and then got the [photo] back. […] I feel so much better now.”

LMFAO!!

The case is truly closed and this family can stop worrying about this autograph. Victoria really saved the day!

Reactions?! Do YOU have any sus celeb signatures?? Sound OFF (below)!

