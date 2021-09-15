Victoria’s Secret Model Elsa Hosk Blasts Critics For Calling Her Nude Photo With Baby ‘Child Pornography’

Elsa Hosk fired back at ignorant haters after posting photos of herself nude with her baby girl.

On Tuesday, the 32-year-old former Victoria’s Secret model shared a series of snapshots on Instagram completely in the buff while cradling her 7-month-old child Tuulikki Joan Daly in her arms. Take a look (below):

Soon after, social media users flooded the comments section and slammed Elsa for posting nude pictures with her kid — some even calling it “child pornography.” And when someone told Hosk that they reported the images for the “safety” of her little one, she defended the photographs in a lengthy response on her IG Story:

“Wow. Posting a picture where I’m with my baby naked is not child pornography. It’s a normal thing.”

Hosk claimed that mommas “all over the world” pose au natural with their children “every day,” and it is completely her choice whether she decides to show off photos like that on her account. She then blasted those who brought up pedophiles and what they might do with those snaps, saying:

“If some sick person on the internet thinks it’s porn, that’s the person’s problem, not mine. I refuse to live my life according to or in fear of sick people on the internet. I don’t live in that fear.”

The ex-professional basketball player went on to call “being naked with [her] baby the most beautiful and my most favorite thing,” gushing:

“Skin to skin. It creates hormones that help both of us to connect and have a stronger bond. How beautiful is that? Growing up in Sweden I was naked ALL the time, at beaches, at home, in public,…it was so natural to us and we were not taught that our bodies were some thing you had to hide away in fear of what strangers might think. I think it created a very healthy relationship to nudity and to my own body. I never felt weird about being naked.”

Concluding her statement, Hosk then credits her baby daddy, Tom Daly, for capturing the “beautiful moment” with their kiddo and says she won’t let anyone ruin it:

“If you think it’s porn or a ‘thirst trap’ shame on you, not shame on me. I respect anyone’s choice what they do with their bodies or what the [sic] choose to post or not post. Don’t worry about the safety of my baby, she is right where she belongs, literally naked in my arms.”

Ch-ch-check at the entire defense (below):

