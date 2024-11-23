Vin Diesel's Ex-Assistant Demands List Of His Misconduct Accusers & NDAs!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Vin Diesel‘s ex-assistant isn’t backing down in her accusations against the actor — now she’s demanding more information from him!

Asta Jonasson made headlines in 2023 when she accused the Fast and Furious star of sexual battery. She claimed back in 2010 there was an incident in Atlanta after she was hired on by his production company One Race. She accused the actor of making advances on her and not listening to her clear “no” before he pinned her to a wall and touched himself while leaning against her. It was after this she said she was fired. Awful…

Related: Bad Boys Actress Arrested For Felony Assault! What Happened??

Now the accuser is hinting she might not be his only victim — and she’s demanding he put all his paperwork out there for the courts to see. She’s demanding he hand over any NDAs he made anyone sign from August to October 2010, along with a list of anyone else who’s ever accused him of assault before she did. She wants to see any of the paperwork to know who he reached a settlement with behind closed doors. She also wants an employee list, and argued these people could be potential witnesses for her case.

Hmm. She’s asking for some pretty specific stuff here — has she heard something about another accusations??

Vin is still in full denial mode. The actor is calling her request “improper and irrelevant”. His legal rep argued:

“Defendants have provided separate, verified responses stating that there were no claims of sexual assault against Defendants prior to October 2010.”

As for the employee list Jonasson is seeking, the XXX star’s rep said:

“These are not individuals who are even alleged to have information relevant to the claims or defenses in this action. Plaintiff’s purported basis for the disclosure of their identities is non-sequitur.”

They’re also making it very clear in their claims there were no other accusers:

“Therefore, there are no related facts, documents, or witnesses.”

Hmm. Some serious implications with no clear answers just yet. We haven’t heard about any other allegations like this about Vin, but we have seen him not taking “no” for an answer when hitting on a woman — and in an inappropriate environment, to boot. Y’all remember this interview when he wouldn’t leave the poor girl alone?? Hmm.

What do U think about Jonasson’s request, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]