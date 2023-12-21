Vin Diesel Sued For Sexual Battery -- Allegedly Assaulted Then Fired Assistant On Fast Five!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Vin Diesel is being accused of sexual battery.

According to court documents obtained by Vanity Fair, a former assistant for the 56-year-old actor filed a lawsuit against him in Los Angeles on Thursday. In it, she claimed he assaulted her in 2010. Asta Jonasson alleged in the suit that she was hired by his production company One Race to work with Vin on location in Atlanta while he filmed Fast Five. At the time, she was a recent graduate from a film school program in El Lay, the suit described. So you can imagine the excitement she must have felt at receiving the huge opportunity to work on a The Fast and the Furious sequel. However, this turned out to be anything but a dream job for Asta.

The former assistant alleges she was asked one night to wait in Vin’s suite at the St. Regis hotel while he entertained hostesses he brought back from a club. Oof. Even before the allegation of non-consensual touching, we’re talking about a lot of cheating on his longtime girlfriend Paloma Jimenez, with whom he already shared a child and was about to welcome another. But it gets much worse.

When the other women eventually left the room, the lawsuit claims, Vin grabbed Asta’s wrists, “one with each of his hands, and pulled her onto the bed.” She begged for him to stop. After Asta managed to escape out of his grasp, she says, she waited by the door for him to leave. However, the suit alleges Vin came toward her again and began to grope her breasts and kiss her chest instead. Despite her pleading for him to stop, The Pacifier star allegedly didn’t. The court documents state:

“Ms. Jonasson was afraid to more forcibly refuse her supervisor, knowing that getting him out of that room was both crucial to her personal safety and job security. But this hope died when Vin Diesel dropped to his knees, pushed Ms. Jonasson’s dress up toward her waist, and molested her body, running his hands over Ms. Jonasson’s upper legs, including her inner thighs.”

When Vin allegedly tried to pull down her underwear, Asta screamed and ran down the hallway to the bathroom. But she still couldn’t get away from him. The suit alleges that he pinned her to the wall and placed her hand on his genitals. Vin then allegedly masturbated while “terrified, Ms. Jonasson closed her eyes, trying to dissociate from the sexual assault and avoid angering him.”

Hours later, the lawsuit claims his sister and president of One Race, Samantha Vincent, called Asta and fired her after only two weeks on the job. The documents added:

“It was clear to her that she was being fired because she was no longer useful—Vin Diesel had used her to fulfill his sexual desires and she had resisted his sexual assaults.”

What makes this situation even more disturbing? This wasn’t the first inappropriate encounter she had while working for Vin. A few days before the assault, Asta claimed another One Race supervisor asked her to go to his room at the St. Regis while she was on duty. When Asta got there, the man proceeded to take off his shirt, go into bed, and said, “Come here.” What the f**k?! However, she refused and immediately left the room.

Ever since her experience at One Race, Asta claimed she “has suffered and continues to suffer humiliation, emotional distress, and mental and physical pain and anguish.” Awful. And in addition to sexual battery, Asta has sued Vin for discrimination on the basis of sex/gender, intentional infliction of emotional distress, hostile work environment, wrongful termination, and retaliation. She further accused him and his production team of trying to cover up the alleged attack.

At this time, Vin has not reacted to the lawsuit. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

