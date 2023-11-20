Whoa! Wayne Brady Got Beat Up After A Car Accident In Malibu?! DETAILS!

Talk about a game of “World’s Worst”! Wayne Brady was involved in a car crash over the weekend — that turned into a fight!

TMZ reported on Monday that the Whose Line Is It Anyway? star was driving along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Saturday when another car hit him. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that both Wayne and the other driver, an unidentified 51-year-old male, pulled over to assess the damage and exchange information, and things got ugly — the two apparently began arguing over the wreck, before their verbal altercation progressed into a physical one.

Whoa…

Police told the outlet Wayne dialed 911 after the incident, but the other driver hopped back in his car and sped off. Thankfully, though, sheriff’s deputies were able to find the guy. And it’s no wonder why he fled — according to People, he was charged with a DUI!

A source told the outlet:

“Wayne is so upset about this incident with drunk driver. As a father, he was just thankful it was not his daughter or anyone’s child dealing with this. He kept thinking what if it was his daughter.”

Wow, how scary…

Thankfully, Wayne did not need to to be taken to the hospital after the altercation. But the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department told People the other driver was arrested for hit and run on top of the DUI, and that the comedian filed battery charges.

We’re so glad he’s okay! What a scary situation…

