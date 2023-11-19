Hulk Hogan’s Son Nick Arrested For DUI In Florida After REFUSING To Take A Sobriety Test!

Nick Hogan is in the big house.

On Saturday, TMZ reported that earlier that same morning, at around 4:00 a.m. to be specific, the 33-year-old son of Hulk Hogan was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence in Clearwater, Florida. According to the outlet, he refused to agree to a field sobriety test, so cops booked him on a misdemeanor. See his mugshot (below):

Beyond the criminal offense of potentially driving while under the influence, the news draws parallels to a scary incident that happened nearly two decades ago. Back in 2007 when Nick was just 17 years old, he and his friend John Graziano were driving around the same city when the reality star crashed, leaving John with a serious brain injury. At the time, cops said alcohol was a factor. Nick went on to serve an eight-month prison sentence.

As for this time around, TMZ reported that Nick was at a bikini contest at his dad’s restaurant in the Clearwater area prior to getting pulled over.

[Images via Nick & Hulk Hogan/YouTube]