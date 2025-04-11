Weezer Bassist Scott Shriner Gives Update On Wife After Police Shooting -- But His Statement Is BIZARRELY Chill!

Weezer bassist Scott Shriner has offered an update about his wife, Jillian Lauren-Shriner, following the shocking officer-involved shooting she was involved in earlier this week.

As you’ll recall, back on Tuesday, the 51-year-old author was shot by LAPD officers who were in her Los Angeles neighborhood of Eagle Rock searching for a suspect in an alleged hit-and-run that had occurred on a nearby freeway. Based on early reports from the scene, Jillian was allegedly brandishing a handgun when officers arrived at her home.

Per LAPD’s statement, cops asked her to drop the weapon, she refused, and she was shot once in the shoulder. From there, she was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, after which she was booked on charges of attempted murder. And now, her husband is speaking out about the whole thing… sort of…

Related: Law & Order: SVU Alum Found Guilty Of ‘Calculated’ Murder After Shooting Man 11 Times

On Thursday, per the New York Post and others, Scott was outside the family’s home walking their four dogs when he happened upon some paparazzi photogs. When asked how his wife was doing, the 59-year-old rocker said:

“She’s alright, thank you for asking.”

Then the longtime bassist added this curious comment as a follow-up:

“See you at Coachella!”

Well, that sounds… cheery? Especially considering the situation, ya know? Like, his wife was just shot by cops and then booked on attempted murder charges!!!

But here’s the thing: Shriner really will “see you at Coachella.” Weezer was long ago booked to take the Mojave stage this coming Saturday afternoon. According to NBC News, the band is still going to perform despite Jillian’s situation. And based on his comment, it sure sounds like Scott himself will be at the music festival.

So, uh, the show must go on, we guess?

[Image via Jillian Lauren-Shriner/Instagram/Scott Shriner/Instagram]