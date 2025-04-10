Weezer Bassist’s Wife Had Surgery To Treat Cancer Shortly Before Being Shot By LAPD!

After the absolute mayhem that ensued between the Los Angeles Police Department and Scott Shriner’s wife on Tuesday — which landed her in the hospital and may put her in prison — we’ve learned that she’s been no stranger to intensive care in recent weeks.

On Wednesday, we reported details of a terrifying shootout that occurred between the Weezer bassist’s wife and LAPD officers as they were looking for a hit-and-run suspect. Their search took them to an Eagle Rock neighborhood just outside of DTLA, where they encountered Jillian Shriner. According to the police department, she was not involved with the hit-and-run — but was standing outside of her home armed with a handgun. After she reportedly refused to drop the weapon, cops claimed she pointed it at them — and they shot her.

She was struck in the shoulder and was later treated at a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries as she was absentee booked by the LAPD on an attempted murder charge. A woman identified as her babysitter was taken into custody alongside her, but they’ve reportedly both been released.

Such an INSANE situation… We’re so glad Jillian survived. Especially after learning she has been fighting for her life in a battle with cancer!

Just last month, the author took to Instagram to share an optimistic photo of herself in a hospital bed giving a thumbs up. She playfully revealed in her caption:

“I’d like to thank the Academy, my amazing hair and makeup team, and the lighting designers here at #glendaleadventisthospital . As if they all hadn’t been through enough with the fires right next door! Yes, I have a little bit of the C word y’all. I know a lot of us do. I’m here to thank the incredible oncology team here, who pulled me through a complicated operation without a hitch.”

Damn! We mean, we’re certainly glad to hear the surgery was a success! But just so crazy to think she went though all of this just weeks before being shot!

The 51-year-old continued:

“I am always so grateful for every second of the compassionate, and excellent medical care I receive in my life. Thank you to all the remarkable health care workers, who take our lives in your hands. And let’s all breathe.”

See (below):

Three weeks after that, Jillian shared an update after undergoing “two back to back surgeries including a full hysterectomy.” She wrote:

“I feel called upon to mention it, because i know only two people who had this procedure and neither is with us today. They weren’t here for me to call, and ask what to expect. I’m saying: I’m here. Ask me. I’m okay and healing today. And look at this beautiful beam of light, this new journal I got, the baby yellow- bellied finches outside my bedroom window. Tte family, who supports me. @sgs711 . That’s my story today. I thank you for your overwhelming support, and I love most of you. Kidding. I love you all. May we all be well tonight.”

See (below):

Wow. She’s been through SO much. And now has so much ahead of her to go through with the attempted murder rap… What do YOU think of the charge, Perezcious readers??

