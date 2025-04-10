Weezer Bassist's Wife SHOT By LAPD During Bizarre Altercation -- Now She's Charged With Attempted Murder!

The wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner was shot by officers of the Los Angeles Police Department following an apparent armed incident in the El Lay neighborhood of Eagle Rock where the couple lives. And then booked on an attempted murder charge! WTF?!

According to multiple media reports, on Tuesday afternoon, police were called to the scene of a hit-and-run crash on a freeway that backed up against a neighborhood in Eagle Rock, not far from downtown El Lay. Per an LAPD press release, by the time officers got onto the scene of the freeway crash, the people suspected of causing the accident had fled from the highway and ran into the nearby neighborhood.

So, at about 3:25 p.m. local time on Tuesday afternoon, cops went into the neighborhood searching for the people involved. And that’s when they came across Jillian Shriner.

According to media reports, while searching for the crash suspects, officers encountered a woman later identified as the 51-year-old wife of the Weezer bassist. Despite NOT being involved with the hit-and-run, per reports, she was still for some reason outside of her residence and armed with a handgun. Officers demanded that she drop the gun “numerous times,” according to the LAPD release, but she reportedly refused.

At some point, according to the department’s press release, Jillian allegedly pointed the gun at the officers. That’s when they opened fire, with at least one bullet striking her in the shoulder. After she was hit, TMZ and others reported that she went back into the family’s residence. Not long after that, she and another woman — later identified as the Shriner family’s babysitter — came back outside and were taken into custody without further incident.

Jillian was quickly transported to a local hospital by paramedics, where she was treated for what media reports are describing as non-life-threatening wounds. So, that part is good — at least it sounds like she’s going to be physically okay. However, following the incident (and the hospital visit), Jillian was officially absentee booked by the LAPD on an attempted murder charge.

Whoa…

KTLA reports that she and the other woman have since been released from police custody. It’s unclear if the other woman was ever charged with anything. Per the New York Post and others, Jillian’s rep has since confirmed she was shot, but declined to provide any further details about the moments leading up to that incident.

Based on everything that’s being reported thus far, it sounds like Jillian was NOT involved in the original hit-and-run accident in any way. Instead, it appears these were two separate incidents, with the car crash occurring independently and then the manhunt following it which led to a bizarre sequence of events culminating in the police-involved shooting. WTF.

So crazy on all counts.

Jillian and her rock star hubby have been married since 2005, BTW, and they share two adopted children together.

